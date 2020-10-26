Carrick grandfather stored ammo for the UDA

This is the grandfather facing jail after being found guilty of storing bullets for the drug dealing South East Antrim UDA.

Paul Patterson's conviction has caused tension in his native Carrickfergus as he has connections to a UVF unit in the town that is firmly anti-drugs.

The 55-year-old denied charges of possessing 37 rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances following Paramilitary Crime Taskforce raids last year on his elderly mother's home. But after a two-day trial at Belfast Crown Court, a jury took less than 90 minutes to convict him.

Loyalist sources say Patterson is now out of favour with the UVF which is desperately trying to clean up its image following the promise of £5m of government funding for its projects. In July it kneecapped Colin Armour in Carrickfergus over his friendship with members of the South East Antrim UDA. The victim is not a member of the gang.

"Paul won't be allowed in the company of UVF members from now on or be allowed to attend commemoration events," a senior UVF source said.

When Patterson first appeared in court last year it was revealed by his defence solicitor that his client has a historic conviction for robbery. In a reference to the South East Antrim UDA, a police officer said in evidence that the grandfather had "links" to a serious crime gang involved in offences "up to and including murder". The 37 bullets found in Patterson's mother's home were originally from a box of 50 with at least 11 of the .22 rounds missing. The officer added: "We would say he's linked to that gang."

During his trial Patterson denied any connection to the ammo but a glove found in the same rucksack contained his DNA. He claimed he wore the glove to do household chores, but this was rejected by the jury with Judge Donna McColgan telling him the "inevitable outcome is a custodial sentence".

Patterson, with an address on Drumhoy Drive in Carrick, was freed on bail ahead of sentencing on November 27.