Carrickfergus-born creative carves out career Down Under

Bladesmith transforms scrap metal into beautiful knives

Jenna has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram

A Co Antrim woman is carving a name for herself as a talented bladesmith.

Jenna McElvogue creates huge hunting knives and smaller blades any chef would be proud to have in their collection.

The self-taught 26-year-old uses rudimentary hand tools to transform scrap metal and wood, with her skills making her an international name in just six months.

Videos of her at work have been watched by tens of thousands of people on Instagram.

Jenna is Carrickfergus, but she moved to Australia three years ago and now lives in Tasmania.

The free spirit toured Ireland in a camper van, installing a small workshop in the back to make jewellery.

She then sold the vehicle and used the money to start a new life on the other side of the world.

All Jenna's knives are made from recycled materials

Jenna told Sunday Life she had itchy feet before leaving home.

“I moved out to Australia as my partner is from here and I wanted an adventure,” she said.

“I wasn’t very settled in Northern Ireland as I was a struggling artist and didn’t have many ties, except my loved ones of course, keeping me there.

“I have always loved art and I was always quite creative. I especially love making in the 3D form and am very drawn to lots of different mediums.

“However, wood and metalwork has always grasped my attention.

“I am so enchanted by the ability to turn such hard, durable materials into totally new shapes and even make something so strong and rigid look elegant and beautiful.

“I did a foundation art and design degree. I didn’t really do much metal or woodwork during it, but it was a good basis from which to grow my knowledge.

“Honestly, I learned most of my skills from YouTube. The internet is an amazing thing. Any question you have, someone will have an answer.

“However, being an apprentice to YouTube rather than an actual human means there will be a lot more trial and error involved.”

Jenna started with silversmithing and making jewellery then decided she wanted to create the tools she uses in her work.

She started by restoring old hand tools then made her first knife from a file two years ago.

She said: “I fell in love with the process. There is so much learning and room for progression.

“It became almost addictive because every knife you make you get a chance to improve and learn, and it happens right there in front of your eyes.

“I love the timeframe in which a knife can be made. It feels like just the right amount of time that requires patience and hard work, but it’s not so long that you have to wait a long time before you can reap the rewards of your labour.”

Also passionate about the environment, Jenna decided she wanted to use only recycled materials.

Her favourite sources for the high-carbon steel used in her blades are old car leaf springs and circular sawmill blades.

She gets the timber for her carved handles from council refuse sites and Facebook Marketplace.

“I am very passionate about living a life that aligns with my ethics and creating a business that allows me to live in a peaceful way with the natural world,” Jenna said.

“I set myself lofty expectations. My goal was to make 100% of my products from entirely recycled materials so that I wasn’t contributing to any more mining or deforestation, and always using any quality material that was destined for landfill.

“I also wanted to give 10% of every sale back to the environment, going directly to grassroots environmental organisations to restore habitat and plant trees.

“I am so incredibly grateful that those goals have been reached thanks to the generous support of my customers.”

Jenna only launched her business six months ago

Jenna makes different kinds of knives, but her kitchen blades are the most popular.

She makes each one from scratch, cutting out the shape from recycled high-carbon scrap steel using a plasma cutter or angle grinder.

Then, with no power tools, she forges the blade into shape with a hammer.

She explained: “I do some shaping of the blade and then I heat-treat it through various heating and cooling cycles in order for the ideal hardness to be achieved.

“Once the blade is done, I move onto the woodwork. This includes making the handle and the sheath.”

Since launching her business, Anam Creations, six months ago, Jenna has been stunned by the response.

As well as amassing more than 70,000 followers on Instagram, she cannot make the knives fast enough to fulfil demand.

She said: “My Instagram following really surprised me. I’m still learning how to navigate it all.

“I make fun videos that might encourage people to have a go themselves.

“I don’t really have any fancy equipment and my workspace is very makeshift, but I think that’s a great skill, learning to make the most with what you’ve got.

“All of life is trial and error, and making something with your own hands is great therapy.

“I have been overwhelmed at the loving response I have received towards the appreciation of my craft.

“People seem to really value the hard work and love that I put into each knife.

“Currently, the demand seems to be greater than what my two hands can make.

“However, I am committed to the bladesmithing journey for the foreseeable future, so there are many more knives to come.”

To learn more about Jenna and her products, follow her on Instagram @jennabuilds. To buy one of her creations, visit her website, www.anamcreations.com