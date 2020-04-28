Carrickfergus dad suffers a brain bleed after beating by UDA drug dealer

Exclusive: Father challenged thugs

Glen Quinn who was beaten to death at his home in Carrickfergus

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a horrific punishment-style attack by a UDA drug dealer.

Graham 'Nid' McAllister was the victim of a beating late on Friday night in the Woodburn estate in Carrickfergus.

Loyalist sources say he is in intensive care with a bleed to the brain.

The scene of the assault is a short distance from the flat in which terminally-ill Glen Quinn was murdered by South East Antrim UDA members in January.

Like the slain 47-year-old, McAllister was attacked because he stood up to the terror gang.

South East Antrim UDA sources told Sunday Life he had been involved in a fist-fight earlier on Friday with a man with UDA connections.

Father-of-three McAllister fell unconscious and when he came round he was kicked repeatedly in the head by a UDA drug dealer.

"Nid was rushed to hospital by ambulance and is in a critical condition, he is in a really bad way with a bleed to the brain," explained a loyalist source.

"Earlier on Friday, Nid was involved in a fight with a fella with UDA connections. He ended up unconscious, but when he came to he was kicked repeatedly in the face by a UDA drug dealer. It was this second attack that did the damage and left him in hospital."

As PSNI officers carried out door to door inquiries in the Woodburn estate yesterday, a spokesman said: "Shortly before 10.25pm, it was reported that a man in his 30s was assaulted in the area. He was taken to hospital for his injuries that are described as serious.

"Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2206 24/04/20."

The drug dealer who kicked Nid McAllister repeatedly in the head is well known to police and once served a prison sentence in England for robbery.

He was in the company of a male who was previously charged with raping a schoolgirl in Belfast who had been held captive for a number of days. The case against him collapsed when a co-accused took his own life. Our loyalist source added: "The drug dealer really is the scum of the earth. He pays money to the UDA to be allowed to deal and because of this he is protected.

"What he did to Nid McAllister is disgusting. People in Carrick are outraged, especially on the back of the UDA murder of Glen Quinn."

The horrific assault on McAllister will crank up pressure on police to take action against the out-of-control UDA unit in Carrickfergus which, quite literally, gets away with murder.

Despite it having carried out three grudge killings in the past three years, cops have yet to secure a single conviction.

The gang's latest victim was innocent Glen Quinn, who was beaten to death in his flat in January after getting involved in an argument with a senior UDA figure.

The popular barman was battling a terminal illness and no match for the thugs who battered him with baseball bats.

In 2017 the South East Antrim UDA shot dead Geordie Gilmore and Colin Horner, who belonged to a rival loyalist faction with which it had been feuding.

The paramilitary gang has approximately 2,000 members and controls turf stretching 20 miles from Larne to north Belfast, while also taking in chunks of Newtownards.

The terror group is estimated to make in excess of £2.5m per year from drug dealing, extortion and loan-sharking.

Last week, Sunday Life revealed how the South East Antrim UDA is now using a gang of 'lily-white' female drug dealers to sell cocaine because its normal pushers are under pressure from police.

Details of the racket emerged after Carrickfergus woman Chantelle Crozier appeared in court on multiple cocaine dealing charges following raids by the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce.

The 32-year-old denies any links to criminality.