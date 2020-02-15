Carrickfergus man accused of grooming teens on Snapchat

A man has been charged with serial grooming after allegedly meeting teenage females for sex over Snapchat.

But cops believe they have “only scratched the surface” in their investigation into Andrew Forsythe, a court has been told.

Forsythe (22) appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was remanded into custody on eight underage sex charges and one of causing grievous bodily harm.

They include inciting a female under 16 to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity with a female under 16, making an indecent image and possession of an indecent image of a female under 16.

All are dated between February 12 and 13 and concern four female teenagers aged 14 and 15.

The charge of grievous bodily harm relates to Forsythe allegedly breaking the thumb of a stepfather of one of the girls when he confronted him in her bedroom.

Opposing bail for the Carrickfergus man, a police officer told the court they were alerted by a stepfather of one of the teenagers.

According to the girl, Forsythe pretended to be a 16-year-old boy and began sending her sexual messages, then sexual images before asking her to engage in sex acts via a live camera.

He also allegedly asked her to send him sexual images of her and performed a sex act while she in her school uniform.

The girl then agreed to meet Forsythe for sex at the Forestside shopping centre in south Belfast.

In the case of another teen he went to her father’s home while he was out and spent two hours there and tried to kiss her before the girl’s friends arrived.

The friends pointed out to her that Forsythe was not 16 before getting her father who came and told him to leave.

Forsythe told him he wasn’t leaving without his girlfriend and when the man stepped towards the bed Forsythe allegedly grabbed his thumb and fractured it in three places.

The officer told the court there were two other cases of a similar nature but added that when they get access to his phones and laptop they believe there will be many more possible victims.

He added their investigation had identified potential offences dating back to 2017 but in four separate interviews Forsythe gave no comment throughout.

The officer added that Forsythe has not provided investigating officers with the PIN or passwords to devices.

Forsythe’s solicitor said if he was granted bail to his parents’ house he would have no access to any internet capable devices.

He said he came from a strong family unit and was on bail throughout the investigation.

Giving evidence in support of the bail application, Forsythe’s father told the court his son takes medication but when doesn’t “he is a different person”.

He also said that he once reported his son to police in 2017 on suspicion of inappropriate behaviour and “asked them to lock him away for a night”.

When asked by the prosecution lawyer if he was blaming his son’s alleged offending on him not taking his medication he replied “no”.

Refusing bail the district judge said he could not release Forsythe due to fears of reoffending.