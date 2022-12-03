Carrickfergus man accused of holding a knife to his ex-partner’s throat denied bail

A man held a knife to his former partner’s throat and ordered her to beg for her life and say she loved him, a court was told on Saturday.

Ballymena Magistrates Court also heard claims that Jordan Brown (25) created a makeshift flamethrower with an aerosol can before lighting and pointing it at the woman’s face.

The defendant, who appeared via video-link from police custody, is charged with making a threat to kill, damaging a mattress and assault.

A detective constable told the court that Brown, from Woodburn Walk in Carrickfergus, arrived at his ex-partner’s house in the early hours of last Friday.

Fearing he would damage the door, she let him in, but once inside, Brown is alleged to have said: “I’m going to burn your house down with you in it.”

He then supposedly armed himself with a knife, held it to her throat and ordered her to beg for her life.

According to the woman, Brown said, “Tell me you love me or I’m going to slit your throat”. He is alleged to have thrown the knife away when his three-year-old son came out of his bedroom.

Police told the hearing that while the woman was in another room, Brown set fire to a mattress which she managed to extinguish.

“The defendant is then alleged to have lifted an aerosol can and lit the spray, aiming it at her face,” the officer said.

“Police are concerned this incident involved a three-year-old witness, and that he has been exposed to violent offending in the middle of the night in his home, where he and the complainant should feel safe.”

Brown maintains the allegations are “a pack of lies” and that he was invited to the house, only for his ex to flee.

His solicitor said he could be bailed with strict conditions, but District Judge Nigel Broderick disagreed, saying: “If they’re correct, the allegations are quite horrific.”

He denied bail, remanded the defendant into custody and adjourned the case to December 15.