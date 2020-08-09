Cash crisis Crosskennan sanctuary on last legs as inundated centre faces £17k shortfall

Biscuit and Gizmo living it up in the barn with a lot of tunnels to play in while they waited for their new home

Lyn Friel who runs Crosskennan Lane Animal sanctuary in Antrim tends to some of the horses that they have. Pic by Peter Morrison

One of Northern Ireland's biggest animal rescue charities fears for its future after lockdown created a wave of unwanted pets and forced the cancellation of vital fundraising events.

Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary in Antrim has been busy throughout the health crisis, caring for more abandoned animals in three months than during the whole of last year.

Because of the pandemic, it is now under huge pressure to rehome hundreds of animals and is facing a £17,000 deficit in funding.

Eve is still looking for that very special home of her own.

The sanctuary has provided shelter for more than 200 abandoned animals, including donkeys, horses, rabbits, ducks and dozens of cats and dogs, during the last few months.

It now finds itself under pressure because, in line with health regulations, it was forced to cancel a number of fundraising events.

In a desperate bid to bring in much-needed revenue, the sanctuary is reopening its doors to the public.

Founder and manager Lyn Friel said her organisation was in a precarious position.

"We don't have much in the way of reserves at any time, but at the minute we are at an all-time low," she said.

"If we can continue with our current income and spending, we should survive the summer, but we don't know what comes after that.

"The recession hit hard, with the crisis seeing horses being abandoned in groups every day across the country.

"(In the past), we had the ability to go out and fundraise. The spring and summer months are usually our busiest for fundraising and the money raised keeps us functioning in the winter, but now we are projected to be £17,000 under budget.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support from the community. We know that everyone is struggling and we hate asking for more.

"Right now we can make savings with a few horses in temporary foster homes, reducing our heating costs and some feed bills, but we are worried about our longevity.

"Our biggest concerns are food and vet bills. We have 19 sick kittens, two recently rescued horses that both have a long list of problems and Seymour, a cat who had to have a tumour removed last week."

Lockdown has led to a surge in unwanted pets that were bought to keep children amused while they were confined indoors.

Many people have been forced to give up such animals because they have lost their jobs and can no longer afford to keep them.

With vets suspending surgery for spaying and neutering during lockdown, there has also been a huge increase in births of unwanted kittens and puppies.

The charity is hoping that people will come along during August for a series of fun days when select groups will be able to meet the animals and work with some of the ponies and the many cats.

"We hope our open days will see people come and see the animals in our care and help us with the vet bills for animals like Angel the Clydesdale and Seymour the cat," Lyn said.

Lyn Friel centre manager of Crosskeenan Animal Sanctuary feeds the Broiler chickens. Pic by Peter Morrison

"We also hope we will have the opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has helped us get through the past few months someday soon in the future."

From January last year until December, the sanctuary provided care for 189 animals.

During the three months of lockdown that total was surpassed, with 207 animals being cared for.

The charity is relying on the public to help keep its vital service going.

If you are interested in helping the charity, email crosskennan@hotmail.co.uk. To make a donation, visit www.crosskennanlane.co.uk