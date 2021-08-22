Catholic mum and baby forced out of Belfast’s Cregagh estate by loyalist thugs find new home

RELOCATED: The young family have moved out of the Cregagh estate in east Belfast

A mother and her baby daughter who were forced out of their home by loyalist thugs for being Catholic have been re-homed by the Housing Executive.

Sunday Life revealed police were investigating a loyalist paramilitary threat against the young family, including a one-year-old girl, earlier this month.

The woman was told that the UVF and UDA no longer wanted her on the Cregagh estate in east Belfast and she was forced to flee in fear of her safety.

The single mum-of-three, originally from west Belfast, had only recently moved into a house on the estate offered to her by the Housing Executive before being ordered out.

Now the Housing Executive has confirmed the family has been placed in a different home elsewhere.

A spokesman confirmed the family had “been offered alternative permanent accommodation” which it is understood they have accepted.

SDLP Belfast City councillor Séamas de Faoite is due to meet with the PSNI, community representatives, the Housing Executive and other stakeholders this week to discuss the situation.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite

He said: “I’m glad this family have been resettled. However it is deeply disturbing that in 2021 people are still being forced from their homes by criminals and thugs. I will continue working with partners across Lisnasharragh to build a future free from the threat or influence of paramilitaries.”

At the beginning of August this newspaper revealed loyalist paramilitaries had placed the entire family, including a one-year-old girl, under threat just weeks after the young mum had spent what little money she had furnishing the place.

East Belfast Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen, who spoke to the family, hit out at the terror threat at the time, saying: “It is quite frankly abhorrent that anyone would be intimidated out of their home.

UUP MLA Andy Allen

“It’s unacceptable that paramilitaries continue to have a grip on communities right across Northern Ireland.

“Our criminal justice system needs to set a robust marker that those responsible for intimidating people from their homes will face the full rigour of the law.

“I would appeal to anyone who might have information to assist in bringing those behind the intimidation before the courts to contact the police.”

The PSNI confirmed it was investigating reported “intimidation towards a family in east Belfast”.

A spokesperson added: “It was reported to police on July 21 that the family had been contacted by the Housing Executive and informed of a threat being made towards them.

“Officers have been in contact with the family, the Housing Executive and community representatives in relation to this report of intimidation.”

Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock revealed: “The family have been left traumatised. They no longer feel safe in their own home and have been forced to relocate.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference CW 394 of 21/07/21.”

A source in Cregagh told this newspaper the family was put out because they are Catholics and because there are other people in the area who want houses but cannot get them.