Centenary poll: 'Irish unity would jeopardise peace in Northern Ireland' - survey confirms hardening of views in unionist community

Ninety per cent of unionists and loyalists fear the prospect of a united Ireland could risk peace and lead to a return to violence in Northern Ireland ,according to a new Sunday Life opinion poll.

The poll, taken to coincide with the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland this weekend, found a significant majority of people here and the Republic believe peace will be compromised by a united Ireland.

More than 2,000 people from both sides of the border were asked if they thought peace would be jeopardised by the prospect of unification. In Northern Ireland, 68pc of people said yes, while in the south the figure was 62pc.

A breakdown of the results shows that while the overwhelming majority of loyalists and unionists (90pc) were convinced that peace would be compromised, 24pc of nationalists and republicans here and 17pc of people in the south disagreed.

A sample of 1,500 adults over the age of 18 in the Republic and 750 in Northern Ireland were interviewed for the poll, run in conjunction with Kantar.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the study was carried out online in April, shortly after loyalist riots that were blamed on opposition to the protocol and the Irish sea border.

The results of the survey appear to confirm a hardening of attitudes among loyalists and unionists at a time when the DUP is searching for a new leader to replace Arlene Foster, who was forced to resign amid accusations that she had failed to recognise the deep-seated fury among her party's grassroots over the perceived weakening by the protocol of their British identity.

The poll found a clear majority in Northern Ireland and the Republic would not accept higher taxes to fund unification, as revealed by our sister paper the Belfast Telegraph yesterday.

The interviewers asked people if they viewed the Irish and British governments as honest brokers. The results showed that people in NI (18pc) had even less confidence than their southern counterparts (21pc) in Boris Johnson's administration, while the Irish government was seen as more trustworthy. Some 41pc in the south viewed the Irish government as an honest broker in its dealings with Northern Ireland with the figure here at 24pc.

On Brexit, people were asked what effect it would have on a united Ireland, and a majority on both sides of the border (58pc in NI and 57pc in ROI) believed it could accelerate unity, with the figures almost identical north and south.

Another spin-off from Brexit was in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, with the UK's successful vaccine rollout reinforcing a belief among many unionists that Brexit was a good thing, although nationalists were "less enamoured", according to the survey.

A significant majority on both parts of the island (61pc in NI and 76pc in ROI) agreed that a more joined-up approach to the pandemic north and south would have been beneficial.

The study also sought people's views on whether a simple 50 percent-plus-one majority would be enough to carry a vote on a united Ireland in any future border poll.

Just 31pc in the Northern Ireland and 38pc in the south agreed. In NI, 38pc believed a two-thirds majority was needed (36pc in ROI) and 36pc (45pc in RIO) believed a massive 70pc majority should be required in such a poll.

In the event of a united Ireland, there were differences north and south on the potential make-up of a new cabinet.

In the Republic, 51pc of respondents said there should be no guaranteed seats for any party and those voters should decide.

In Northern Ireland, the figure was 36pc, while 11pc said there should be seats in the cabinet for unionists.

On cultural identity, a narrow majority of people in the Republic said they recognised the sense of British identity that unionists have (51pc).

The survey, conducted by Kantar, said: "In Northern Ireland, opinions are stronger (61pc), but not by a huge amount and are unsurprisingly driven by cultural/religious affiliations.

"A relatively similar picture emerges when asked about northern nationalists' Irish credentials - a slim majority in both regions agree that they are as Irish as those living in the Republic (NI 52pc and ROI 56pc)."

The study comes less than a fortnight after a survey commissioned by the BBC's Spotlight programme found that a majority of people on both sides of the border believed that Northern Ireland will have left the UK within the next 25 years.

In Northern Ireland, 66pc of people surveyed for the BBC said they would like to see a border poll at some point, with 37pc of them saying that it should come within the next five years.

In our Kantar poll 35pc of people surveyed in NI favoured a united Ireland with 44pc against and the rest (21pc) undecided. In the Republic 67pc supported a united Ireland with 16pc opposed.

Pressure has been growing from Sinn Fein for a border poll to be held in line with commitments in the Good Friday Agreement.

The agreement leaves it up to the secretary of state for Northern Ireland to call a poll if "at any time it appears likely to him that a majority of those voting would express a wish that Northern Ireland should cease to be part of the United Kingdom and form part of a united Ireland".

But the governments in London and Dublin have both said they don't think the time is right.

Ex-DUP leader and first minister Peter Robinson has already said that unionists must prepare for the "predictable showdown" of a border poll on unity.

He insisted that the prospect of a poll shouldn't be ignored, even though he believed some unionists thought it would never take place.

Even though the Republic's government says a border poll is not on its agenda, Taoiseach Micheal Martin last year set up a dedicated unit to work on his vision for a shared island.

The poll was commissioned in conjunction with the Belfast Telegraph, Irish Independent and Sunday Independent.