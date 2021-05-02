Centenary poll: Public divided on terror amnesties as pardons for terrorists and troops leave people torn

WAY FORWARD: Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer at the trial of former paratroopers charged with the murder of Joe McCann

People on both sides of the Irish border are polarised over the vexed issue of amnesties for paramilitaries, according to a Sunday Life opinion poll.

But the survey says that a majority of people across the island back the setting up of a truth and reconciliation commission to deal with the past during the Troubles.

The survey says that the issue of an amnesty for members of the security forces has also torn people in Northern Ireland, where politicians and victims groups have long been split over pardons for paramilitaries and troops.

But the survey conducted by Kantar has revealed that the divisions among its responders in NI weren't just on ideological grounds but also on generational ones.

A question posed in the survey was whether people "believed there should be an amnesty on any acts of violence by paramilitary groups linked to the Troubles which were still being investigated".

In Northern Ireland, only 31 pc of people who were questioned agreed, while 38 percent were opposed to the move.

The breakdown of the figures showed that 49 pc of unionists and loyalists were against an amnesty, while 40 pc of nationalists and republicans were in favour of one.

The results showed that opposition to an amnesty was higher among older people who had lived through the worst of the Troubles than among younger people.

In the south, meanwhile 40 pc of people supported an amnesty, while 26 pc opposed one.

A similar question was posed in the survey about an amnesty for members of the security forces, and in Northern Ireland 41 pc of people agreed, while 29 pc disagreed.

In the Republic, the figures were 37 pc for and 31 pc against.

Just last, week the former veterans minister at Westminster Johnny Mercer said he accepted that any statute of limitations for alleged crimes during the Troubles may need to apply to paramilitaries as well as soldiers.

Mr Mercer, who was in Belfast for the trial of two ex-paratroopers charged with the murder of Official IRA man Joe McCann almost 50 years ago, quit the government over the treatment of veterans.

Joe McCann

He accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of reneging on pledges to protect ex-Army officers who served in Northern Ireland from prosecution.

Mr Mercer told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that if an amnesty for all was the only way forward, it needed to be looked at.

The opinion poll also included another question about the Troubles.

The question was whether or not people supported the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission in Northern Ireland to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

In the north and south, the figures were identical, with 64 pc of people in favour of a commission and only a small number in each area opposed to one.

