Centenary stone: Row rumbles on between Sinn Fein and unionists

Unionists are demanding to know why Sinn Fein continues to turn up for meetings of the body in charge of the day-to-day running of Parliament Buildings – even though the party has lost its vote.

As a result, the party is unable to block the placing of an Ulster-shaped centenary stone within the grounds of Parliament Buildings for a second time which it has described as “bizarre”.

Despite this, Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan has continued to attend meetings of the Assembly Commission.

A final decision on the location of the centenary stone is expected this week with DUP leaders Jeffrey Donaldson, Ulster Unionist Doug Beattie and TUV chief Jim Allister planning a public ceremony later in the summer.

An initial request for a stone marking NI's Centenary was rejected in 2021 after Sinn Fein argued that no artefact should reflect only one political perspective.

At the time, in a joint statement, the three unionist leaders said Sinn Fein’s decision to oppose the project had caused "great hurt" in the unionist community.

Pat Sheehan

Sinn Fein lost its voting rights on the commission when the party's Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd became infrastructure minister.

The party was left unable to nominate a replacement assembly member because the power-sharing institutions were not functioning.

A fresh request for the stone was then given the go-ahead with the SDLP not opposing the move.

Unionists have tabled formal questions asking on what basis Pat Sheehan had been attending commission meetings.

TUV leader Jim Allister inquired whether he was still being allowed voting rights and argued his attendance was not consistent with the body's own standing orders.

Jeffrey Donaldson

Sunday Life contacted Pat Sheehan and Sinn Fein but got no response.

However, a spokesperson for the Assembly Commission said the assembly member was attending in line with a previously agreed procedure which was fully compliant with standing orders.

A reply to Mr Allister the spokesperson said Mr Sheehan could not vote at meetings but "it has been the practice throughout the lifetime of the Assembly that a representative from each of the five main parties (can attend).

"This is to ensure that the Assembly Commission considers the views of the vast majority of the Assembly when making decisions".

It said the Assembly had faced the situation of a vacancy arising at a time when the Assembly was not sitting "so the vacancy could not be filled".

That was in 2019 when the then Deputy First Minister the late Martin McGuinness pulled out of office after DUP leader Arlene Foster refused to stand aside for a period over the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

Even earlier after the resignation of SDLP veteran Alex Attwood, his party was allowed to nominate ColinMcGrath.

After the appointment of John O'Dowd as a minister "the Commission agreed to follow the previous convention and invite SF to nominate a member. SF nominated Pat Sheehan”.

Sinn Fein previously said it had opposed a stone which celebrated partition and added: "It is bizarre that three unionist parties are focussed on a stone while the Assembly is being blocked from doing business on the real issues affecting the lives of all our people such as restoring the Executive, passing vital legislation, tackling health waiting lists and supporting workers and families through a cost of living crisis."