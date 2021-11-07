Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter tells of her family’s NI bigotry nightmare

But ex-model Kiera has many happy memories of living in County Down

Charlie Chaplin’s Belfast-born granddaughter has told of the bigotry hell endured by her family in Northern Ireland.

Ex-model Kiera Chaplin said her mother faced a nightmare because her parents were in a mixed marriage.

Speaking to Sunday Life from her home in Geneva, the 39-year-old recalled how her mum had told her to stay neutral over religion when she was a child and tell others she was Swiss.

Kiera, who left Northern Ireland aged five, said: “My mother had it tough growing up because her mum was Catholic and her dad was Protestant. They would get things thrown at their window often and I think they had to get the military to take them to school. My mum has told me stories that were hard for her to go through.”

Kiera’s mum Bernadette met her father Eugene in Switzerland. Bernadette wanted Kiera to be born in Northern Ireland, so they moved to a house in Millisle in 1982.

Kiera’s dad, a Swiss recording engineer and documentary filmmaker who has worked with the Rolling Stones, Queen and David Bowie, is the fifth child of actress Oona O’Neill and Charlie Chaplin and the grandson of playwright Eugene O’Neill.

While her mother faced discrimination, Kiera has only fond memories of Northern Ireland.

“I never felt it [the Troubles] growing up. My memories are hanging out with my grandmother, my friends, bike rides, being at the beach and horse riding,” she said.

“I remember my mother saying when I went to play with other kids, ‘Make sure if they ask if you’re Catholic or Protestant to just say you’re from Switzerland’.

ICON: Charlie Chaplin

Kiera moved between Northern Ireland and Switzerland for a number of years after starting school in her father’s homeland.

“I had a very strong Irish accent until the age of five, then I went to French schools and completely lost it,” she said.

“I always felt very Irish and always tell people I’m Irish. We still had our house until I was in my early 20s, so I visited a lot and came back a lot.

“My grandmother was there and I still have cousins there. It’s been more than 10 years since I’ve been back, but I love going back.

“I love the people — they’re so friendly and nice. In Switzerland, people are very polite but very cold. They don’t bother you and they don’t talk to you. If you don’t understand that, it can be hard.

“But in Ireland, they are all, ‘Hi, darling, ‘Hi, sweetpea’, and they want to get to know you and everyone’s very friendly.

“I like the grey weather, the smell of the sea — it brings back a lot of memories — and getting fish and chips.

“I loved all the candies you could get, Flakes and Lucozade and salt and vinegar chips.”

Kiera used to run the Limelight Pictures production company, named after her grandfather’s 1952 film Limelight. She is hoping to make a documentary about what her family went through in Northern Ireland because she feels the rest of the world is forgetting about the Troubles.

“I thought it could be a good documentary to talk about what it was like in those times. People forget quite quickly,” she said.

She is also determined to preserve her grandfather’s legacy after a documentary, The Real Charlie Chaplin, focused on how three of his four marriages were to teenage girls.

Kiera said: “Back then, girls were with their future husbands by the time they were 16, 17 or 18.”