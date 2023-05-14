Cheers! to the whiskey revival… Distillers bring back old Belfast tradition

Lotto winner Lavery and ex-Diageo man John on overcoming challenges to launch rival brands

The water of life is on the verge of being distilled in Belfast for the first time in almost 90 years — and in two of the city’s historic buildings.

That’s thanks to whiskey lovers who were determined to revive an industry that almost became extinct in a city once world famous as a centre of spirit production.

One of those is lottery-winning bus driver Peter Lavery, who will be able to claim the honour of operating the first distillery in Belfast since the closure of Dunville’s site in 1936.

He took the bold step of turning the historic Titanic Pumphouse into a fully fledged spirit-making operation for his Titanic brand of whiskey, which will go into production shortly.

The distillery itself with its gleaming hand-made copper Forsyth stills, which Peter proudly calls “the Rolls Royce of stills”, cost £2m of what is in total an £8m investment by the company.

John Kelly, CEO of McConnell's

One of the biggest challenges was the building itself given its heritage status, which is why Titanic has a so-called “floating distillery” in which nothing is permanently attached to the structure.

“We spent £200,000, at risk, before they said ‘go ahead’, but we had to spend that to show how we were impacting all of this and how we were going to do it,” explained Peter.

“This building can be brought back to the way it was, this can all be taken out again and just leave a hole in the ground. We have to be able to leave no trace and we put 200 ton of steel in here plus the stills.”

Peter said part of the reason he took on the mammoth and risky project was so the brand could have as close a link as possible to the ship whose name it bears.

Inside the new Titanic whiskey distillery — © Aodhan Roberts

He points out the computer used to control the spirit-making process from start to finish sits directly in front of the hydraulic mechanism which opened the gates of the adjacent Thompson graving dock to let Titanic out into Belfast Lough.

“There’s the old brains of this pumphouse and there’s the new brains sitting right beside it and it doesn’t look out of place,” he said.

“The heritage and monuments people wanted it to be respected and I think we have given it respect and we have done that in a tasteful way.”

Peter explained the building is drawing people to the distillery who want to see how it has been transformed, which he said will be helped when his new boat — the Lady of the Lagan — begins river cruises to and from the site.

His site will narrowly pip the McConnell’s distillery in the Crumlin Road jail to be the first in operation but he is glad to see others reviving the once flourishing industry in the city.

“Whiskey is back and we are glad to be the first but I can’t wait until they open because I think they will be a helping hand to us,” he said.

“We are going to work together, we are bringing whiskey back to Belfast.”

The iconic Titanic Pumphouse — © Aodhan Roberts

John Kelly, the CEO of the company behind McConnell’s whisky (uniquely spelled without the ‘e’), agrees as he leads the team reviving one of the oldest whiskey brands on the island of Ireland.

The Belfast Distillery Company, backed by a consortium of US investors, has taken a wing of the old Crumlin Road Gaol in north Belfast and have just put their own stills in place.

“We had a look in the archives to see what brands were about when Belfast was the biggest city in Ireland for the production of Irish whiskey and McConnell’s came to the fore as one of the pre-eminent brands,” explained John.

“Great history, dates back to 1776, it gave us real history and authenticity with Belfast.

“The brand fell into decline with most of the Irish whiskey industry in the 1930s and it fell dormant but we resurrected it in 2019.”

Our reporter Christopher Woodhouse speaks to head distiller Damien Rafferty — © Aodhan Roberts

But putting a full scale, working distillery into a building that dates back almost 180 years and was never designed to house such plant comes with more than a few challenges.

“It’s a Grade A listed building and we have taken a long term lease on A-wing, the building was constructed in 1846 and the beauty of the architecture is quite amazing,” said John.

“But to give you an example, last week we were lowering the pot stills through the roof and because of their size you can’t build them in parts or wheel them into a big open area.

“We had permission to open a section of the roof and we brought the stills in gently, it is a feat of engineering what we are doing, there’s no doubt about it and it will be a tourist attraction once we are open at the end of this year.”

Titanic whiskey

Choosing the historic Crumlin Road jail is also a personal matter for John who hails from the north of the city and went to school at St Malachy’s College, which backs onto the jail site.

“I’ve spent 30 years in this industry and 22 years with Diageo; to get the opportunity to be leading the team that is bringing distilling back to my part of Belfast is particularly exciting for me,” said John.

Part of their aim is to make Belfast a stepping stone for some of the one million annual foreign visitors who, pre-Covid, came solely to see distilleries on the island of Ireland.

“One of the things we are doing in bringing distilling back to Belfast is we will be encouraging whiskey tourists to come north,” explained John.

“I believe what we are doing in Belfast can help us create a northern distillery tour that can rival the Dublin distillery tours and the south eastern tours, so I think it’s great to have ourselves and others.”