Chef charged over £300k south Belfast drugs find

A chef has appeared in court after £300,000 worth of cannabis and thousands of suspected smuggled cigarettes were discovered by police in the university area of Belfast.

Tandragee-based Jack Zhong Chen, also known as Bin Lin, is accused of evading customs duty, possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and breach of an immigration restriction barring work.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning that the 43-year-old was arrested after police stopped a black BMW 7 Series on the Donegall Road in Belfast on Thursday.

He said the car was being driven by Chen, accompanied by an unknown woman, who was on his way to a house on nearby Virginia Way.

Keys to the property were found on Chen and when police entered they discovered several thousand more cigarettes and tenancy documents relating to a house on Camden Street, off the Lisburn Road.

There they found herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £300,000 and the flat appeared unoccupied.

The officer explained that they don’t know for certain who Chen actually is as he has a number of aliases, including Bin Lin, and he may use these to flee the jurisdiction.

Chen’s lawyer told the court both the Home Office and the police should know exactly who he is because his fingerprints and name, Bin Lin, were taken during an asylum application process in 2014 and 2018. He explained that Chen was unlikely to flee Northern Ireland as he has three children with his partner and works as a chef in a Chinese takeaway she operates in Co Armagh.

The lawyer added he could also show the court an EU residency card which is marked “work permitted”.

While his lawyer accepted there was a case to answer in relation to the cigarettes and drugs found he said the key to the flat in which the drugs were found was in the car but not on his person.

However, District Judge Mark McGarrity refused to released Chen, of Market Street in Tandragee, saying there was evidence of seriously criminality.

The case was adjourned to March 8 to be heard via videolink.