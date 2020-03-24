Child and dog porn creep granted bail

A man caught watching an animal porn video by children who subsequently alerted their parents has pleaded guilty to a litany of sickening offences.

Michal Myszor was arrested after police were told he had been watching a clip featuring a woman and a dog.

The Polish national admitted charges including possessing images of child sexual abuse when he appeared at Newry Magistrates Court last week.

Myszor (25) pleaded guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image, distributing indecent photographs of a child, 15 counts of possessing a prohibited image of a child, three of possessing indecent images of children and one of making indecent images.

He was arrested after children told their parents they had seen him watching pornography in July last year.

He was initially freed on bail before being remanded into custody after breaching the terms of his release on March 1.

Officers who searched his house seized and examined a number of items of electronic equipment, including phones.

They discovered indecent images of children and evidence that the defendant had distributed them on social media.

Myszor was taken to a mental health unit for assessment but deemed fit on November 21 and then arrested the same day.

During police interview, he admitted that the phone was his and said no one else could have accessed it, though he also claimed to suffer from memory loss.

The pervert told officers he had lost control of his thoughts and actions.

In court last week, police objected to bail, expressing fears Myszor would abscond.

However, a defence lawyer said his client had already served the equivalent maximum sentence in custody on remand.

He added: "There is no complainant in the case and the children (in the images) are unknown.

"The maximum sentence has already been served. It would be improper to refuse bail."

A judge said the defendant's bail address was unsuitable, but he granted his release, providing an alternative address could be found. The case was adjourned until April 8.