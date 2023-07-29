Child images perv cleared his internet browser history after looking at OnlyFans

A PERVERT who tried to cover up how he used social media to access a controversial website linked to pornography has been told to complete a two-year probation order.

Michael McShane (27) accessed OnlyFans then deleted his internet browsing history five days later.

He admitted breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (Sopo) imposed in February 2020 for the possession of almost 140 indecent images of children.

Downpatrick Magistrates Court was told that as a registered sex offender, the 27-year-old had special software on his phone that monitored his internet activity.

His Sopo also bans him from deleting his browsing history.

Despite this, on April 8 his designated risk manager received an alert he had used his phone to access OnlyFans, an online subscription service where people post videos and images of themselves in return for money.

While it has a range of content creators including personal trainers, fitness experts, chefs and musicians, the majority produce pornography.

When McShane’s phone was examined, there was no trace of his visit to OnlyFans.

A prosecution lawyer said he had failed to notify his risk manager that he was planning on using social media.

A defence lawyer said “there is work still to be completed” with probation to address his client’s offending.

District Judge Amanda Brady told McShane, from Saul Road in Downpatrick, she could have jailed him for the “really, really concerning” breach of the terms of his Sopo.

She added: “You have been in front of the Crown Court for sex offences, have been given probation, a suspended sentence and have actually served a custodial sentence for breaching your Sopo, yet you are back for breaching again.

“I’m hoping that at some stage the messages gets through to you about this type of behaviour.

“But if you come back again, as far as I’m concerned, the only option will be a custodial sentence.”

McShane was prosecuted for child images in 2020 after he inadvertently posted a number of them onto a sport club’s Facebook page.

Of the almost 140 images found, 55 were classed as category A — the most serious — 47 as category B and the rest as category C.

He admitted a charge of possessing an indecent photograph and making indecent photographs.