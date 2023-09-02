Child images pervert may retract his pleas

LAWYERS for a former youth worker and guitar maker caught with indecent photos of children are to apply for legal aid.

Stephen McIlwrath is seeking expert reports and may abandon his confessions.

The 63-year-old previously admitted 11 charges of making or possessing 176 indecent photographs of children and one charge of outraging public decency “by recording upskirt images of an unknown female” between July 1, 2016, and May 30, 2018.

Craigavon Court was told while there was new evidence and a new police report, there was an issue with it that could only be resolved by an expert.

“What complicates the issue is that he doesn’t have legal aid, but [instructing solicitor] Mr Higgins will apply for that this Wednesday,” a lawyer said.

Depending on the outcome of that, the defence asked for the case to be adjourned for three weeks, when “we will tell the court what the position is and whether there’ll be an application to vacate the pleas”.

The case was put back until September 21.

Until recently McIlwrath was the business adviser for Young Enterprise NI. He was also previously the spokesman for the regional branch of the Conservative Party.

His company’s guitars have been used by Van Morrison, Ed Sheeran, The Corrs, Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard, Bob Geldof and many more.