Childcare strategy delayed yet again

The diverting of funding to protect early years services has further delayed the development of a childcare strategy.

The Department of Education admitted an official paper giving costings for improved pre-school provision would be “a little later than intended” — possibly September.

A public consultation had been expected to have been under way by now, despite the absence of an Executive.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a childcare strategy, with hopes of establishing one dating back more than a decade.

Paul Brush, director of early years at the Department of Education, said: “We had to divert resources in recent weeks to defend a range of existing early years and childcare core services which faced potential significant budget reductions.

“These cuts had the potential to undermine the foundation on which the strategy will be built.”

But a letter from Mr Brush obtained by Sunday Life also said: “We have made good progress and hope to finalise the costed options paper over the summer. This is a little later than intended.”

Departmental permanent secretary Mark Brown had made clear he would not cut funding to a range of pre-school programmes including Sure Start, Toybox, Bright Start and the Pathway Fund.

“In considering the scale and cumulative impact of the proposed cuts, which would have represented a major change to long-standing ministerial programmes and policies, he was firmly of the view that such a decision should be taken by a minister, not a permanent secretary,” the letter from Mr Brush went on.

Plans are in place for meetings with the five main Stormont parties in September.

Alliance MLA Connie Egan warned: “An early education and childcare strategy is now decades overdue.

“Without a minister in place taking decisive action, we only stand to fall even further behind, and let more people slip between the cracks.”

The Department of Education said: “It is our intention to engage further with political representatives about the options paper in the autumn.”