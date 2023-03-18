Children’s football manager jailed for ‘mindless’ attack

A children’s football manager who drunkenly launched a “completely and utterly unprovoked” attack on a man who was having a cigarette has been jailed for eight months.

Richard Girvan must also spend a further eight months under supervised licence, with a judge telling him the assault was “unprovoked, gratuitous, utterly mindless, totally incomprehensible and completely purposeless”.

The attack happened in the smoking area of a sports and social club in Larne in August 2021.

Girvan had been accused of sexually assaulting his victim and attempting to cause him grievous bodily harm with intent on the same date.

When counts of common assault and grievous bodily harm were added to the indictment, the bus driver admitted the lesser offences, with the original charges discontinued by the Public Prosecution Service.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the victim and a friend were passing near the club when they walked by Girvan, who grabbed the victim’s backside and sniggered.

The man ignored the defendant, but when he was standing in the smoking area of the club an hour later, Girvan “approached completely out of the blue… and punched him very forcefully in the face”.

As the victim stumbled to his feet, he punched him again.

He also tried to kick him in the face and “only just missed.”

While the attacked man avoided serious injury, he sustained swelling and a severe black eye, to the extent that his child was “terrified at the sight” of his face and his mother was “physically sick at his appearance”.

The following day, Girvan sent his victim a text message, saying: “Listen, I [don’t know] what happened last night. I want to apologise for any wrongdoing.”

After he was arrested and questioned by the police, the defendant, from Newington Avenue in Larne, refused to speak or give any explanation.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Crown Court on Thursday that footage of the shocking attack had been captured on CCTV.

He said: “Any right-thinking person would be abhorred by what he [Girvan] has done.

“He doesn’t know what was in his mind. He was heavily intoxicated and he doesn’t know.”

The barrister asked for a suspended sentence, noting his client’s guilty plea, remorse and once clear record.

The court was told how he “treasured” driving a bus for children with special needs and helping to coach a junior football team.

“The individual that you read of [in the reports] isn’t the individual who was acting in an abhorrent manner in this nasty offence,” Girvan’s lawyer said.

But Judge Alistair Devlin had only one sentence in mind: jail.

He told him: “As the pre-sentence report makes clear, even with the benefit of 18 months to think about it, you still have not been able to come up with an explanation as to why you did what you did.”