Chippy worker (20) jailed for 16 months after flogging drugs as a ‘retail supplier’ for a year

This is the young chip shop worker who has been handed a 16 month prison sentence for drug dealing.

Antrim Crown Court heard that 20-year-old Adam Haughian was flogging drugs as a “retail supplier” across classes A, B and C.

Haughian, from Bristol Court in Coleraine, had entered guilty pleas to five drugs offences including supplying cocaine and cannabis, possessing the class A and B drugs with intent to supply and simple possession of class C drug pregabalin, a prescription only pain killer, on dates between August 4, 2019 and September 10 last year.

According to his social media profile Haughian began working in a local chippy in April this year.

Prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher outlined how cops stopped a VW Jetta being driving by Haughian, close to his home.

“Immediately upon speaking with Mr Haughian police detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from within the vehicle and could see a plastic bag sitting on the gear stick which appeared to contain controlled drugs,” she told the court.

That bag was found to contain seven grams of cocaine, five grams of herbal cannabis and 15 pregabalin tablets and a further search of the car found two mobile phones and £180 in cash.

While the haul was only worth around £500, when the two phones were examined cops uncovered numerous text messages of Haughian “offering Class A and B controlled drugs for sale, discussion of weights and prices, various strains of drugs and a high quality cocaine referred to as ‘Fishscale’.”

There were other messages, which showed evidence of Haughian delivering drugs and from customers complimenting him “on how good quality the supplied drugs were.”

Arrested and interviewed Haughian refused to answer police questions and the Crown counsel submitted there were numerous aggravating factors including that Haughian was supplying different types of drugs for profit as a retail supplier and had been doing so for just over a year.

Sentencing Haughian on Tuesday, Judge Richard Greene QC said while he may have started dealing to fund his own habits, “your supply has significantly increased” by the time he was caught.

“It’s clear that you were involved in a commercial enterprise for profit,” said the judge adding that while Haughian’s offences may have been “out of character” when he started “by the end of 13 months it was very much in character.”

He told Haughian, who appeared in court in person, that although he accepted he had a clear record and deserved credit for his guilty pleas, given the seriousness of the offences he “must serve” a custodial sentence.

Imposing a 16 month sentence with half to be spent in custody and half on licence, Judge Greene told the drug dealer: “Unfortunately you owe a debt to society which you have harmed by your offending.”