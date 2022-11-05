Chiropractor charged with harrassment

A chiropractor has appeared in court accused of a three-and-a-half year harassment campaign.

Helen Worthington has also been charged with three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of criminal damage and causing the female complainant to fear that violence would be used against her.

The 47-year-old is alleged to have committed the offences on dates between January 2019 and June this year.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding the allegations were opened at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday, Worthington confirmed she was aware of them.

A police constable testified that she could connect her to the charges.

Worthington, who runs a human and animal chiropractor practice from her home on the Ballyhemlin Road in Kircubbin, is alleged to have “injuriously and falsely imprisoned” the complaint on three separate occasions.

It is also alleged she damaged the victim’s clothes and glasses.

A defence solicitor concerned ``it’s obviously a serious matter” while a prosecuting lawyer confirmed that the PPS was seeking a full file.

The court was told when that file is received prosecutors will need time to make a decision on how the case will progress.

Worthington was freed on her own bail but the judge warned her not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

The case adjourned until January next year.