Christian rockers Rend Collective: ‘We always ask for Irish butter and the Ulster fry goes on tour with us’

Rend Collective stick to home comforts as they take the States by storm

Rend Collective are one of the biggest-selling Christian bands in the world

Local Christian group Rend Collective have told how they insist on an Ulster Fry on tour.

They also joked there is one backstage necessity they can’t go without — Irish-made butter.

Bangor-born band leader Gareth Gilkeson told Sunday Life it was a must-have request, known in the music industry as a ‘rider’, on their recent two-month stint in the US.

“If there’s one thing that we have on our rider that we won’t compromise on, it’s butter,” he said.

“The butter over here is white because they feed the cows with corn, so they have white butter that’s tasteless.

“But Kerrygold has made it over and is now one of the biggest butter sellers in America, would you believe?

“It’s unbelievable when you think that our island is supplying one of the biggest countries in the world with butter, even though they have more cows than we have people, you know?

“Would you believe we just make our own soda farls? My wife makes them and we’ll cook them and fry them up.

“You can take the boy out of Ulster, but you can’t take the Ulster out of the boy.

“The Ulster fry goes on the road with us, that’s exactly what it does.”

Having gigged around the States, the band are currently in Germany on the European leg of their tour.

They play in Nuremberg tonight and then head to Switzerland before landing back in Northern Ireland for a homecoming show at the SSE Arena next Friday.

The band’s history is a remarkable success story that has been building since 2007 and has seen Rend Collective become one of the world’s biggest-selling Christian music bands.

Gareth said: “The way we describe it is, imagine an Irish pub on a Saturday night and then a church service with hymns on a Sunday morning. Mix the two together and that’s kind of what it looks like.

“So, we would do hymns and church music — songs that people would sing at church — but we don’t do them in like a boring, old-school way but in a bit of a wild and entertaining way.

“[We do them] in a way that brings joy into people’s lives.

“It has opened up lots of doors, not just in the Christian world but just in regular life as it is.

“The priority of our music is, we’re not making music for people who are just Christians.

“I think it’s more that we believe that spirituality and the gospel transcends whether you go to church on a Sunday or not.

“If you are someone who wants to have a faith or is interested in the spiritual thing, that’s who we write music for. It’s not just those on the pews.

“That is why a lot of time when we’re touring, we’ll be playing clubs, pubs, theatres. It won’t be in churches — and there’s a reason for that.

“We don’t believe that the message we have is meant to be for just a certain type of person but for people at large.”

The fact that there is so much musical talent emanating from north Down is not lost on Gareth either — he used to be a music teacher at Bangor Grammar School.

He said: “With the Two Door Cinema Club boys, we’re all there. I was a music teacher at the school they were all at.

“The joke of it all is that their drummer left the band and became our bass player, and then Two Door Cinema Club became famous when he left, so we all joke that he was the problem the whole time.

“As well as ourselves, Snow Patrol went to the school too. They are very supportive when it comes to music.”

Rend Collective have played all over the world, including countries in Asia and South America, and are planning to gig in South Africa for the first time.

Gareth said: “In some places, faith-based music closes doors. I can see how things got very religious in America and people got polarised.

“You know, it reminded me of maybe some of the struggles we’ve had at home in Northern Ireland, where everybody’s on the edges and nobody’s talking in the middle.

“It [Christian rock] can sometimes close doors, but because of our approach and maybe our nationality we get away with a lot more.

“But I think our approach is more friendly. We care about people and we care about togetherness and community and things that matter in real life.

“We’re very anti ‘let’s pick a side’ kind of people. We like to make friends. We like to build bridges and not build walls.”

Rend Collective play Belfast’s SSE Arena on Friday, June 17. Tickets available from Ticketmaster