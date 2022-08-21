Christine Lampard: I’ve given up caring about my looks

She is one of our most glamorous TV presenters, but Christine Lampard has now given up caring about her looks.

The Newtownards star also no longer has time for exercising and doesn’t need to as having two kids keeps her fit enough.

In a new interview, the svelte Loose Women host (43) revealed she now can’t be bothered obsessing over getting a perfectly toned physique.

It comes after she stepped back from her full-time telly career to focus on her children with ex-footballer husband Frank (44) — daughter Patricia (3) and 17-month-old son Freddie.

Christine, who is also a stand-in for Lorraine Kelly with co-host Ranvir Singh on ITV’s Lorraine, lives in London while her Everton FC manager husband Frank is currently living at their second home in Liverpool, a four-hour drive away.

She said the distance keeps things “exciting” and insists when the former Chelsea player is at home he pulls his weight, adding: “Frank is brilliant when he gets back home. They adore him — it’s like God has walked in.”

Despite Christine and Frank having a joint net worth of almost £100million — mainly thanks to the former footballer’s property portfolio — she says her life is far from all glitz and glamour.

Christine added: “At the minute, I’m doing two big daytime shows that I feel really proud of. Patricia watches me on TV and she does a lot of jumping, going ‘mummy, mummy, mummy’. I took her into Loose Women recently and she got very shy, but she loved it.

“I don’t think of myself as a role model — I just think of myself as a mummy who cooks and cleans and wipes bottoms a lot of the time. The most important thing is I’m doing something I love and that’s perfect for me right now.”

Christine also talked about her body confidence being at an all-time high as a mum despite now doing zero exercise: “I think it’s maybe age and having two little ones. I’ve cared less than I’ve ever cared.

“I’m content with where I’m at considering I’ve given birth twice. I’ve breastfed them both, I’m happy with what my little body has managed to put together.

“I put on 3st during pregnancy. I was massive! I’m amazed with what the female body can do.”

She added about giving up partying, even during a recent holiday in Ibiza: “Back in the day I would have been going to the clubs, but now we do beach clubs in the daytime — we can have a little cocktail here and there when (the children are) playing in the sand.

“It’s all a bit more gentle than my first trip to Ibiza when I was 18. I couldn’t do that any more — I already know I’m going to hear, ‘Mama!’ like I did this morning at 6am, so what’s the point?”

Christine admitted to OK! Magazine she still worries about “everything” when it comes to her kids.

She explained: “I just worry about everything – the other day my little girl had a mark on her back and I’m straight away pressing it to see if it disappears.

“I’ve got thermometers dotted all over the house. I loved being pregnant but I was stressed terribly going for scans — ‘What if they find something?’

Christine is also anxious about the use of social media by her stepkids, Luna (16) and Isla (15), who Frank had with ex-fiancee Elen Rivas.

She said: “I love the fact I’ll find an old photograph from when I was at school and I think, ‘Oh my goodness, look at that’ and there’s one image, everything else is in your brain.

“Whereas their entire lives are catalogued and it’s there for all to see, always. Then there’s the pressure — TikTok is their thing and it’s really influential — whether it’s a body image thing or whatever, I just think when you live your life through a lens in that way, it’s just not a good thing.

“I think it’s very intense for a teenager. It’s very difficult to control it when they have their own devices. Parents have a tough job these days and teenagers have a tough job living normal lives.”