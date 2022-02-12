Christine McGuinness: My Belfast pride over charity mission

Christine McGuinness has said she still beams with pride two years after opening a 'first of its kind' autism centre near Belfast.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star unveiled the state-of-the-art facility in Carryduff in November 2019.

It was opened by the National Autistic Society Northern Ireland, which has Christine as its ambassador.

She said: "I’m so proud to say I’ve raised over a million pounds for charity, and that’s my greatest accomplishment.

"There have been so many projects for important causes I’ve worked on over my limited time in the public eye.

"I took part in a sports challenge, which was a week of fitness activities like cycling and bodyweight exercises, for the National Autistic Society and that raised a quarter of a million pounds alone. I’m just so proud I did that.

"I opened the very first autism centre in Belfast. I still can’t believe my name is on a plaque outside – that’s amazing."

All three of her children with TV presenter husband Paddy - eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five-year-old Felicity – have been diagnosed with autism.

Two months ago the BBC aired their documentary Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, in which the Top Gear host (48) admitted he struggled with the initial diagnosis and what it meant for his family’s future.

The couple now try to raise awareness of the condition and Christine (33) also revealed late last year that she too was "autistic and proud" after being tested herself.

She said: "Now, I always put charity work above my own paid work. I never accept a fee from a charity, the money will always go to the trust.

"Even the documentary we filmed for the BBC, we’ve donated our whole fee to the National Autistic Society. Supporting charity is so crucial to everything I do, and I guess that comes from my own childhood.

"From a young age, Mum drummed into us that helping charities is something we must do. Because as a low-income family, we relied on the kind-hearted generosity of others ourselves.

"Furniture was always given to us by the council or was second hand. Our clothes were mostly second hand or hand-me-downs, too. So, I’ll always do everything in my power to support charity as much as I can.

"You’ve got to raise awareness, and I’d like to think somewhere along the way, I’ve helped people.

"Well, I know I have. I’ve had messages from parents who’ve said their children have been diagnosed with autism because of things I’ve said, which is my ultimate goal – helping others and making a better world for my children."