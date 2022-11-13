Christmas light display raises thousands for charity despite crippling energy costs

One of Northern Ireland’s favourite festive houses has hit the switch for its annual Christmas lights bonanza.

Despite crippling energy costs this year, the couple behind ‘Marty’s Lights’ in Aghalee launched their annual light show as usual on Friday night.

The dazzling display at the home of retired couple Marty and Mervyn Ross has become a festive highlight, raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity in the past 20 years.

The couple’s garden is festooned with thousands of fairy lights and ornaments, many of which they made themselves, including the candy canes, lollipops and even Santa’s sleigh, which was crafted from an old sunlounger.

Marty and Mervyn outside their home

Families travel for miles to feast their eyes on the winter wonderland lit up by thousands of fairy lights.

It takes two weeks to assemble, but grandparents Marty (57) and Mervyn (61), who are known locally as Aghalee’s Mr and Mrs Claus, enjoy every minute of it.

Marty said: “We always launch it after Remembrance Day, so we start on the outside at the beginning of November, which takes about a week, and then we do the inside, which takes another week.

Marty's Lights in Aghalee

“We love it and the children get so much out of it. Thankfully, the neighbours look forward to it too.”

The couple use their own money to meet the cost of the huge electricity bill so that every penny donated by visitors will go to this year’s nominated charity, the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. It means putting money away every week from the beginning of the year.

Marty explained: “Every year we start saving in January for the electric bill, and this year, with prices rising, we have put away extra.

“It usually costs about £5 a night to run the lights from 4pm until 9pm. This year we are cutting that back and will be lighting them an hour later, at 5pm. We estimate that the cost will be about £7 a night.

“We’ve saved between £10 and £20 every week this year to cover it.

“We don’t mind because we love doing it and it brings so much joy.”

This big-hearted couple also dig into their own pockets to stock up on sweets to give to the hundreds of visiting children.

This year, Marty and Mervyn’s neighbours and local businesses have helped out by donating some of the many hundreds of treats.

When traditional grottos were closed during the lockdown last year, so many people flocked to see Marty’s Lights that the street leading to the house was blocked by crowds.

At one point, police were called to ensure social distancing rules were adhered to, and Marty and Mervyn handed out sanitised packets of sweets to 600 children in one weekend.

Marty said: “It was like nothing we had ever seen before. Donations soared that year. There was nothing for the kids to go and see and people were desperate for a bit of Christmas cheer.

“Usually, we raise around £9,000 with the lights, but last year we were able to hand over £16,000 to the Air Ambulance and the perinatal unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

The lights are on 3 Beechfield Lodge in Aghalee. They run from 5pm every day until 9pm until Christmas Eve