Ciaran Bartlett: ‘I just wandered up to Colin Murphy and asked him for a job’

Sunday life columnist and comedian got his big break after meeting star at gig

Comedian and academic Ciaran Bartlett has revealed how a cheeky proposal to comedy legend Colin Murphy kicked off his stand-up career.

Ciaran (36) saw his popularity boom during the pandemic and is currently preparing for his biggest show, Belfast Giant, at the SSE Arena later this year.

The Belfast funnyman, who recently became a Sunday Life columnist, revealed how it all came down to one chance encounter with Colin in 2009.

He said: “I went to see a fella one night at The Empire with a load of mates. He had one of those nightmares where you get swallowed by the crowd, and a friend said, ‘You’ve got to try this. You’re at least better than that guy’.

“I’d had a few drinks and I just wandered up to Colin Murphy having a smoke outside and said, ‘Here, give us a gig in here, would you?’, and he was sort of like ‘Who are you?’.

“I’d seen him on The Blame Game and The Panel on RTE. He was doing the Harp beer adverts at the time. He was ‘the guy’.

“He’s still in stand-up and he was probably the first stand-up from here that I looked at and really liked.

“I told him I was a funny guy, but he said I couldn’t just start at The Empire, and I’d need to go and get some stage time and build up experience at open mic spots and things like that.

“That’s how it started, and it just went from there. He put me in touch with the fella running the The Pavilion Bar on the Ormeau Road at the time and got me a gig in there in 2010. That was it really.

“It’s funny. I had Colin on my podcast before Christmas and he was laughing about it all. He couldn’t believe that I wanted to start in The Empire. He was impressed it only took me four or five months to get a gig there after that.

“It was nice to have that validation from him 12 years later. It was a bit of a full-circle moment.”

Colin Murphy

Despite revealing he was fuelled in part by Dutch courage when he approached Colin all those years ago, Ciaran also told how he’s now almost teetotal after “sickening” himself with whiskey. He explained: “I don’t fully abstain — I still have the occasional one. I had my first drinks in a few years on my honeymoon in Tenerife last year.

“It’s extremely occasional though. I think before that the last one would have been on my wedding day. I had a tin of cider and was wrecked. I needed a pint of water. It messes me up real bad.

“I used to drink whiskey and Diet Coke, but I sickened myself with it at my brother’s wedding in 2012.

“I drank way too much that day and I can’t stomach whiskey at all now.

“I didn’t drink for a while after that because whiskey was my drink.”

Looking forward to his SSE Arena show in November, Ciaran cannot quite believe how things have panned out since he sauntered up to Colin all those years ago.

Ciaran Bartlett on stage

He said: “It’s totally mad because it’s not just the size of the venue and the amount of people. I have not written a single joke for that show yet.

“There’s less than a year to go. It’s as mad as you would think it is, trying to prepare for it as well as other shows.

“It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be playing the SSE. I’m beginning to work on a plan for it, but when you’re gigging all the time, funny stuff isn’t happening in your life, so it has proved a little challenging.

“The jump from where I was 12 months ago, hoping my Limelight shows would go okay to now having nearly sold out the SSE, is crazy.”

Ciaran Bartlett: The Belfast Giant is at Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 10. Tickets for the show are available at www.ssearenabelfast.com