Cigarette butts ‘put blackmail accused at scene of UDA gun threat’

DNA on cigarette butts places two men at the scene of an alleged loyalist paramilitary shooting threat, a court has been told.

The alleged victim claims the pair told him to pay £5,000 to the UDA within 48 hours or he or a member of his family would be shot.

DNA discovered on butts places Stephen McLaughlin (39) and 35-year-old Jonathan Sterling at the scene, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard.

McLaughlin, from Heather Street in Belfast, and Sterling, from the Ballygomartin Road, also in Belfast, are jointly accused of blackmail with menaces on November 24 last year.

McLaughlin is also accused of possessing class B cannabis and Sterling of possessing fireworks.

Previous courts were told that in a doorstep exchange captured on CCTV, the defendants told the complainant they had been sent by an unnamed man from the “West Belfast UDA”.

A police officer told the hearing the alleged victim had identified the pair as two men he knew from the Shankill Road area of Belfast.

The officer said the alleged victim was told he would be shot if he failed to hand over £5,000.

The defendants are also alleged to have warned him that “if they couldn’t get him, they would harm his family”.

The officer told the court: “The victim made a reference to another third party from the Shankill Road.

“[He] said he would contact that person by phone and ask him about this, to which the defendants said, ‘Who do you think sent us?’”

Sterling was recently granted bail by Madam Justice Quinlivan following a hearing at Belfast’s High Court.

Launching a third bid to have his client freed, McLaughlin’s solicitor he should be afforded the same luxury.

But District Judge Nigel Broderick rejected the bid and remanded him back into custody.

The case was adjourned until February 22.