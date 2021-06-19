Clements and Donohoe families joined in grief

Noah’s relatives join in event for Stephen

THE families of schoolboy Noah Donohoe and BBC presenter Stephen Clements have been bound together in mourning following their respective tragedies, according to the brother of the much-loved radio star.

Gavin Clements said his family and the Donohoes have become close friends since Stephen and Noah both died in tragic circumstances last year.

Popular presenter Stephen, who moved from Q Radio to BBC Radio Ulster in September 2019, took his own life in January 2020, before schoolboy Noah disappeared and was later found dead in June the same year. The first anniversary of when the 14-year-old St Malachy’s College pupil was last seen is on Monday.

Speaking on Saturday at a memorial event for father-of-two Stephen in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, his brother Gavin said the two families had been drawn together in their grief.

He said: “Niamh and Seaneen Donohoe were both here with us today, they raised over £1,000 for the Stephen Clements Foundation after they did a cold-water swimming event in December too.

“We’ve been very supportive of them and they’ve been very supportive of us and we’ve become very good friends actually.

“We’ve potentially got a joint concert we’re going to be doing at the end of September at Shorefest so we’re just going through the details of that at the minute.

“Noah’s Army and the Stephen Clements Foundation are actually supported by a lot of the same people and it would be amazing to see Stephen and Noah up on the same stage, we’re so grateful for the support of the Donohoe family, it’s fantastic.

“They told us they used to listen to Stephen every morning and said the shock of what happened with Stephen, and then a short time later with Noah, meant they sympathised with our pain.”

Gavin was joined by hundreds of people on a memorial walk along the esplanade at Carrickfergus Castle in memory of brother Stephen (47). At the end of the walk a bench dedicated to the radio presenter’s memory was unveiled in the shadow of the castle.

Gavin said the event, called the Cheeky Walk, was named after his brother’s beloved pooch who he walked along the same route every evening.

He said: “Stephen used to have a dog called Cheeky which was a bitch and so that’s why he called her Cheeky Bitch.

“He walked her around here every evening which was sort of his get out to clear his head and we thought the walk would be a nice way to remember him. We installed the memorial bench because we’re not religious people so we don’t actually have anywhere as such to visit him, there’s no grave site or anything like that.

“We thought having the bench as a place where people come and sit and have a chat to discuss their troubles might be useful, maybe thanks to Stephen it might help others get through tough times. The turnout has been fantastic, it was a breezy, sunny day and a lovely walk and hopefully everyone enjoyed themselves.

“It’s unbelievable to see this sort of turnout in Stephen’s memory. To see them coming out today is just absolutely amazing.

“It’s fantastic, this is part of the grieving procedure not only for us as a family but also for Stephen’s fans, he would have laughed if you said he was famous but I always said he was Northern Ireland famous.

“He was one of those local celebrities who was a bit like your mate next door, that’s something about Northern Ireland people in general, they are very friendly themselves and Stephen was the epitome of that.”

Memorial events will take place across Northern Ireland on Sunday and Monday to mark the first anniversary of Noah Donohoe’s disappearance. Noah left his south Belfast home on his bicycle on June 21 last year and was found dead in a storm drain six days later off the Shore Road in north Belfast.Police have said there was no foul play in his death.

His mother Fiona, who is still campaigning for answers about her son’s death, and other family members will hold a candle-lit vigil on north Belfast’s Cave Hill on Monday night at 9pm.

In Fiona’s native Strabane, a remembrance ceremony will be held at the town’s Community Garden on Sunday at 2pm. A tree planting ceremony will take place while a stone will also be placed as a lasting memorial to Noah from the people of Strabane, where many of Noah’s relatives still live. Council buildings in Derry City and Strabane District will be lit up in blue on Monday to mark the anniversary.