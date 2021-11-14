Climate change protesters should target politicians and not parents, says student activist

Direct action is the best way for climate change protesters to get their message across, a high-profile student activist has said.

Insulate Britain has been in the headlines after its members were arrested for blocking roads, but Queen’s University geography student Angel Arutura, who took part in a Greenpeace blockade of Downing Street, said such protests made a difference.

The 21-year-old told Sunday Life: “Direct action is important because it’s an effective way of getting the message across to the government.

“The people who have the power to stop these new oil and gas projects are people like Boris Johnson.

“We need to focus on people like him rather than people trying to take their children to school.

“People are very passionate about this and I would not say there is a right or wrong way to protest. I just think it’s important to focus on who it is we are trying to target.”

The Belfast woman became one of the faces of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last summer.

Angel Arutura

She is also a passionate feminist and has sympathy with the teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who has faced a barrage of abuse from adults, mostly from men, since becoming a high-profile campaigner.

“I think a lot of people underestimate me when it comes to my age. A lot of the time people switch off and are just not that interested, so I can’t even imagine what it would feel like for someone like Greta. I have a lot of sympathy for her,” Angel said.

“It can be very disheartening because people are quite dismissive sometimes just because of my age, but my age isn’t the point — it’s what I’m saying.

“Northern Ireland is way behind in making a fair contribution towards UK climate targets, for example, but very few people are talking about that failure.

“It’s strange to me that young people who bring these topics up seem to be the ones who get abuse rather than the politicians who are failing us.”

Angel has partnered the W5 science museum in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter to promote its new Energise Zone, which is designed to inspire children to explore Stem subjects.

“It’s great to see projects like this. I grew up in W5 pretty much. I loved going in and having a look, so to see this new exhibit made me a bit more hopeful about the future,” she said.

“The younger generation are really fuelling the conversation about the climate crisis, so I think that getting more young people involved is amazing and we might see really positive results from that.”