‘Close associate of TUV member’ linked to sick noose poster, says Doug Beattie

A close associate of a TUV member has been linked to a sick stunt that saw a noose placed around the neck of an image of Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie.

The politician told Sunday Life that “several” independent sources have given him the name of the man responsible for the distasteful display that was widely condemned.

“I have no physical proof, I haven’t seen anything. I’ve just been told by three different sources the name of the person who they say it was,” said Mr Beattie.

“I’ve heard that he put the poster up in the grounds of Brownlow House for the rally, which turned pretty much into a TUV rally.”

The culprit has been identified from CCTV at Brownlow House in Lurgan which was the scene of a 1,000 strong anti-protocol rally last weekend attended by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and TUV leader Jim Allister. The shocked politicians removed the defaced Doug Beattie poster before events got under way.

In a speech from the podium later that evening former TUV election candidate Roy Ferguson labelled the Ulster Unionist chief a “Lundy” and “traitor”. There is no suggestion that he was responsible for the noose stunt.

Mr Beattie said he has not contacted police about the poster because officers have “other things to be getting on with”.

However, he did call on anti-protocol rally organisers to ensure any future events are not “hijacked” by the TUV.

While admitting that TUV elections posters were put up around Brownlow House for the rally, a party spokesman said this was not unexpected as “we’re in the middle of an election”.

He added: “I don’t know how Doug Beattie can complain that it was turned into a TUV rally, because he wasn’t there.

“The DUP was there and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson shared a stage with Jim Allister, so that in itself proves it was not a TUV rally.

“It’s very petty of Doug to now complain about TUV posters being there because we’re in the middle of election. No one is defending what happened to his poster, it was rightly condemned.”

Loyalist sources who contacted Sunday Life about the Beattie noose stunt say it has caused huge anger in Lurgan. They blamed individuals with ties to the shadowy Orange Volunteers for orchestrating it.

“You can argue policy with someone like Doug Beattie, many of us have, but you have to respect his sacrifice as a soldier and bravery in battle that saw him awarded the Military Cross” said one source.