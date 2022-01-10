Co Antrim exotic pet shop owner on animal cruelty charges

The owner of an exotic and specialist pet superstore is set to fight a raft of animal cruelty charges.

Richard Potter faces 15 charges under the Welfare of Animals Act relating to his Cloughmills-based business Jungle Pets.

Court documents state the 39-year-old is accused of breaching conditions of his petshop licence by failing to house the animals in a way to protect them from “suffering harm or distress”, despite reasonable to warnings to do so.

The charges claim Potter also allegedly failed to have the enclosures cleaned to prevent cross-contamination and didn’t remove faeces or uneaten food to prevent the attraction of vermin and the build up of noxious gases.

He is also accused of failing to check on the animals not less than twice a day, including the days on which the business is closed. Potter is also alleged to have failed to ensure the animals had free access to fresh, clean water at all times and of making sure that sick or injured animals were not offered for sale.

A charge also states he did not provide the correct lighting and periods of darkness for the animals kept on his premises.

It’s also claimed he allowed the premises to be managed by someone who did not have the appropriate experience or qualifications for the range of species on sale at the business.

Richard Potter

Potter is further charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a veterinary medicine and one count of unlawfully administering a veterinary medicine.

All the charges against him are dated between December 2019 and June 2020.

The case against Potter, whose business is in a retail complex off the Frosses Road in the Co Antrim village, was briefly mentioned at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The case was adjourned.

Jungle Pets proclaims itself as “N.Ireland and Ireland’s No1 Exotic pet superstore. 25 years experience. Worldwide imports supplying the northern parts of Co Antrim and Derry/ Donegal.”

Its Facebook page also states “our shop has over 70 animals from alligators, crocodiles, monkeys, raccoons, large pythons and more!”.

In a post on Christmas Eve, Potter thanked the store’s patrons but said it had been a hard year for the exotic pet trade.

“Admittedly it was probably the toughest year in business that I can remember,” he posted.

“Economically things have changed… Brexit was a major factor in our industry like many others.

"There will be many challenges ahead in 2022.

“On a good note we opened our second store. Probably a crazy thing to do in these times but much needed to service the North West.

“So far so good but only with your help!

"As a small independent family business, we work incredibly hard both at work and behind the scenes and this is only possible with your support!

“We thank all our employees/friends. They have helped tremendously this year!”

Sunday Life contacted Potter about the case but he declined to comment on the matter.