Co Antrim man (20) charged with indecent images of children offences

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court

One of the youngest ever defendants to be classified as a dangerous pervert has been accused of having indecent images of children.

Philip Kirk (20), from Broughshane, was charged with two offences of making and possessing indecent images of children in August 2020.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

But the court was told the file “is going to a senior prosecutor” for review and that the Public Prosecution Service is “still awaiting a decision’’ as to whether the case will stay in the petty sessions or be elevated to the Crown Court.

A defence lawyer said Kirk “is one of the highest-category sex offenders in NI for his age”.

The case was put back until later next month.