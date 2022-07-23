Co Antrim man was so drunk he can’t remember allegedly saying he would slit ex-partner’s throat amid list of threats

Court hears claim he also said he would ‘bite her father’s nose off’

A Co Antrim man who was so drunk he can’t remember allegedly threatening to kill his ex has been remanded into custody.

Wesley McLucas appeared in court today charged with two offences arising from events just a few days ago.

As well as making a threat to kill, the 27-year-old is also accused of breaching a restraining order - in place until August next year.

Police say they were contacted on Thursday with a report McLucas allegedly made threats against his former partner.

A constable claimed in court that McLucas “threatened to break her jaw and sent her a number of abusive text messages”.

“He threatened to come to her home and said he was going to bite her father’s nose off,” said the officer claiming that during a phone call McLucas allegedly “threatened to knock her teeth out and that he would slit her throat the next time he saw her.”

The alleged victim also received a voice mail where McLucas claimed he was outside her home but “she wasn’t there so cannot confirm” whether he was or not.

McLucas, from Skerrymor Place in Ballymena, could not remember making any calls or sending texts “because he was heavily intoxicated having drank two bottles of whiskey”.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told police were objecting to bail because of the risk of further offences and witness interference.

It was revealed McLucas had 32 previous convictions including relevant entries of assault against the “high risk complainant” and breaching court orders.

In one incident, he walked soaking wet into a department store in Portrush and stole a bundle of clothes after a good samaritan pulled him out of the harbour.

A defence solicitor conceded that while the court would be “extremely concerned about the distasteful comments,” he suggested the contact had gone both ways.

“He had been drinking and it’s a common saying that when the drink’s in the wit’s out but we say he is a suitable candidate for bail,” said the solicitor.

The judge said that given the evidence “there’s a strong Prima Facie case” and given McLucas’s history "there would be a risk of interference and reoffending’’.

Bail was refused with the case adjourned until next month.