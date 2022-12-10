Co Antrim parish minister denies £10,000 fraud

A parish minister has denied stealing more than £10,000 from his church and a hospital group.

Rev Adrian McLaughlin pleaded not guilty to six charges of fraud, most of them relating to the alleged abuse of the position he held at St Coleman’s Parish Church in Dunmurry.

The other relates to his role with the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) Liver Support Group, with the offences alleged to have been committed over a two-year period. The 48-year-old stood in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday to deny the charges against him.

Currently on gardening leave from his church, the minister is accused of writing out a £10,000 cheque to himself, taking a £1,000 donation and £520 from two people, one who paid to use the church hall.

It is also alleged he pocketed donations from a funeral held at the church intended to go to RVH’s Liver Support Group. At the time he was a trustee for the money which would benefit the charity.

A defence lawyer said a forensic accountant would be instructed to look at the finances of Rev McLaughlin and St Coleman’s Church.

Rev McLaughlin was bailed, with the judge scheduling the trial for February and listing it for review next Friday.