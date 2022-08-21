Co Antrim stonemason swindles £4k from grieving widower

A Ballycastle stonemason has been convicted of a “distasteful” fraud after he swindled £4,000 from a grieving husband.

Cahal Newcombe was a no show for his contest for court, but instead of issuing a warrant for the conman’s arrest, the judge carried on without him.

The 43-year-old, who is a son of the respected late poet Heather Newcombe, faced a single count of fraud by false representation between 9 September 2019 and 9 March 2020 by claiming that he would supply an engraved headstone to Charles Brolly.

Taking the witness box for the brief hearing in Ballymena, Mr Brolly said there had been an agreement with Newcombe “that he would provide a headstone” for his late wife.

Over the course of numerous messages and mails, the court heard that Newcombe “agreed that he would complete the works for the sum of £8,044” and that he had requested a £4,000 deposit which was duly transferred into his account.

From then, Mr Brolly said he had received no further correspondence from Newcombe and he himself had contacted Albion Stone who were due to supply the headstone but they confirmed they hadn’t had any contact from Newcombe.

“Has there been any work in relation to the headstone,” enquired the prosecution lawyer.

“None,” replied the grieving husband who also confirmed he had not had any of his money returned.

“I’m terribly sorry for your loss,” the judge told Mr Brolly, “both in respect of your wife and having to go through this - it’s something that no one should have to face at such a difficult time.”

With defence counsel hamstrung in how he could present the case given his client’s non-attendance, the judge said if Newcombe “wants to play the chaotic admin card, he needs to be here’’.

“I can either have him arrested and brought here or I can start the process of having Mr Brolly properly compensated,’’ said the judge.

The court was told Newcombe had given “a full account to police to explain the circumstances and what’s happened is that he has fallen on hard times with business”.

Conceding that “it’s a very sensitive subject matter involved” in the fraud, he outlined how Newcombe was “suffering from mental health difficulties at the time and it may very well be that he is suffering once again.”

Making a compensation order of £4,000 in favour of Charles Brolly, the judge also imposed a £500 fine and £15 offender levy for the fraud itself and warned that had there been any relevant criminal convictions, “at the very least I would have looked at a suspended prison sentence.”