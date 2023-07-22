Co Armagh boxer on his last chance after ignoring PSNI stinger device

A former amateur champion boxer who kept driving after police punctured his tyres with a stinger device has been warned he will lose his licence if he collects more penalty points.

Diarmuid Toland was handed nine penalty points and ordered to pay £375 in fines.

District Judge Bernie Kelly told him: “Having been given the discretion of the court in relation to dangerous vis-a-vis careless [driving], there will be no discretion if he appears back and reaches the magic 12 penalty points.”

Toland, from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, did not appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, but he earlier pleaded guilty to careless driving, failing to stop for police and having a defective light.

The court was told that in the early hours of March 29, police spotted a white Audi turning at speed onto Deeny Drive.

Officers decided to follow and signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it continued.

The police then went to the defendant’s home, where Toland’s father confirmed it was his son’s car.

By the time the police spotted the vehicle again, the PSNI helicopter had been deployed. It was used to help track the Audi.

Toland continued to drive at speed, and at times on the wrong side, as he weaved through the streets, moving towards Lurgan town centre.

The police deployed a stinger device that punctured three tyres, but he kept going.

He was arrested after the car eventually came to a standstill.

A defence lawyer accepted their client’s behaviour was “completely foolish” but said Toland had not been travelling at a high speed.

“It wasn’t like one of those shows you see, like Police, Camera, Action,” they added.

Asking the judge not to ban the defendant from the roads, the lawyer said Toland worked full-time, “boxes for Ireland” and relies on his licence to get to the gym he attends in Belfast and elsewhere.

Fining the boxer and handing him the penalty points, Judge Kelly said the offences were “very much at the high end of careless driving”.