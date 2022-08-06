Co Armagh man accused of £30k of thefts bailed

A Co Armagh man accused of thefts totalling almost £30,000 has appeared in court.

Christopher Withers appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

The 54-year-old is charged with seven counts of theft from a named male victim on various dates between March 23 and August 18 last year.

Appearing on Tuesday by video-link from his solicitor’s office, Withers, from Legar Hill Park in Armagh, declined the opportunity to comment on the matter. According to the allegations, Withers stole £29,710 from his alleged victim.

Applying for legal aid, defence counsel Conor Coulter said his client “made full and frank admissions” during police questioning.

Freeing Withers on £500 bail, District Judge Ann Marshall returned the case to Newry Crown Court and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on September 8.