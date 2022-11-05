Co Armagh man accused of blackmail

A Co Armagh man has appeared in court accused of blackmailing a man he allegedly harassed.

Hugh Boyce is alleged to have “pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment” between June and July last year.

The 32-year-old appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court by video link last week.

Boyce, from Watsonville in Lurgan, spoke only to confirm he understood the two charges against him and did not object to a preliminary inquiry, the legal process necessary to elevate the case to the Crown Court.

Boyce was given an opportunity to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined.

He was remanded into custody, with the case adjourned until January next year.