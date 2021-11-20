Co Armagh man Brendan McMullan admits two counts of sexual assault

A Co Armagh man gave up his university place after he was accused of sexually assaulting two women, a court has heard.

On Wednesday at Craigavon Crown Court, 21-year-old Brendan McMullan admitted two charges of sexual assault, one against each victim, both committed on February 2 last year.

With McMullan appearing by video-link from the offices of GR Ingram solicitors, defence counsel Gavyn Cairns revealed the 21-year-old had been at university but after he was accused of the offences “his studies have met with a hiatus” and he has surrendered his place as he “had difficulty maintaining his studies throughout the proceedings.”

He agreed with Judge Roseanne McCormick QC that “the court would benefit” from a pre-sentence probation report, especially as McMullan, from Carrigart Manor in Craigavon, had a clear record.

Freeing McMullan on bail and with an order to now sign the police sex offenders’ register, the judge said she would pass sentence on January 11 next year.