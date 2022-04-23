Co Armagh man remanded over attack on ex

A man has been remanded into custody accused of attacking his former partner in a case linked to domestic violence.

Christopher Orr faces several charges including criminal damage, actual bodily harm and theft which were allegedly committed just days ago.

It’s claimed another two offences of disorderly behaviour took place early this year.

Referring to those a police officer said Orr, from Newry Street in Markethill, was arrested outside the home of an ex-partner because he was `shouting and swearing in the street’.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital but despite warnings to stop, continued that behaviour allegedly spitting on the floor a number of times.

On Tuesday Lisburn Magistrates Court was told he was bailed for the disorderly behaviour charges but never returned for interviews.

The other offences relate to an incident at the home of another ex-partner a week ago.

The court was told the woman heard a bang outside and when she went to investigate, a window and plant pot had been broken.

It was alleged Orr was there and the two had what was described as `a physical altercation’.

It was further claimed Orr took her mobile phone which was lying on the ground - an action that was allegedly captured on a neighbour’s CCTV.

Bail was refused due to a risk of further offences. Orr was remanded into custody with the case adjourned until next month.