Co Armagh retail worker turns life around to win rising star award

Co Armagh man broke his back, lost two family members and kicked drug addiction before finding his first proper job

A Co Armagh man has been named a Prince’s Trust Rising Star after overcoming immense personal trauma to turn his life around.

Kevin Lennon (28), from Lurgan, kicked a drug addiction and found new purpose through an employment scheme run by the trust and Marks & Spencer.

Now looking forward to a career in retail with the high-street chain, his determination to make the most of the opportunity saw him presented with a Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris Rising Star award last week.

Shocked and delighted to be picked, Kevin said: “My life is the complete opposite now to what it was over a year ago.

“I wasn’t really living. I was just getting by and had nothing to look forward to. I was struggling through every day.

“Then I heard about a scheme run by The Prince’s Trust in partnership with Marks & Spencer.”

In the year before he joined the initiative, Kevin suffered a series of personal traumas, culminating in the devastating loss of his only brother, Patrick, to suicide in February 2021.

The 31-year-old had also been addicted to drugs, and it was his death that shocked Kevin into turning his life around.

He said: “Patrick was like me and took drugs. He was in a bad place. I knew I had to do something when I saw what drugs had done to him. I knew I had to stop taking prescription drugs.”

Kevin with Patrick and Patrick's son, Lorcain

While Patrick’s untimely death proved to be a turning point for Kevin, it was the lowest point in a year marred by devastation.

Seven months earlier, Kevin had broken his back in a fall. He had rods inserted and spent a year recovering.

Shortly after his surgery, his paternal grandmother, Angela Lennon, passed away.

“When I broke my back, it was a real shock to the system. I had to move into my mum’s house for family support,” Kevin said.

“Not long after my surgery, my granny passed away. She had been ill for a while and was in a nursing home, but because of Covid we couldn’t visit her.

“Losing her and not being able to see her before she passed away was very hard.

“The day I found out I got the job, my granda was rushed into hospital. He passed away that night. I found peace in knowing he knew I got the job.”

After bravely coming off drugs alone, Kevin was delighted to secure a place on The Prince’s Trust and Marks & Spencer scheme.

The chain launched the programme, which is designed to help disadvantaged and disabled people who face barriers to employment, in 2004.

Nineteen years later, the company is proud to have supported more than 30,000 people through the initiative.

Following pre-placement training, participants spend two to four weeks in an M&S store.

They are then supported post-placement by The Prince’s Trust to maximise their prospects of employment.

If they show aptitude, they are offered a 12-week contract at the chain without having to apply or be assessed.

Kevin at work

Some 80% of those who complete the work experience element find employment with the high-street firm.

Kevin finished the initiative in the Lisburn M&S store at Sprucefield a year ago.

He made such an impression that the company offered him a permanent job, and he now works as a customer service assistant at the retail giant’s Craigavon food store.

Tracy Lowry, an M&S co-ordinator for the scheme, said: “It has been both a privilege and pleasure to be a part of Kevin’s recovery and his renewed sense of purpose and belonging.

“His commitment to the programme, after facing a series of challenging and life-changing events, is truly inspirational.

“We are delighted that his determination to make changes has been recognised and rewarded.”

Caroline O’Neill, general manager at L’Oreal Paris UK and Ireland, said: “Kevin is an outstanding winner of the award and an important example to others.

“When you believe in yourself and your worth, you can achieve anything. We wish Kevin all the best for the future. We have no doubt he will go on to achieve great things.”

Kevin could not be more thankful for the opportunity to transform his life.

He said: “Everything worked out perfectly for me. The scheme has given me a life and given me the chance to meet good people.

“The Prince’s Trust and M&S have changed my life for the better.

“It is my first proper job and it feels brilliant. I now have a completely new attitude to life.

WI always knew there was so much more to life, and when I look back now on the way I lived, I am shocked.

“I would just say to anyone who is battling drug addiction and feels they have no future that even though it might not seem like it now, it is possible to change.

“I’m proof of that. If I can do it, you can too.

“If you are struggling with addiction, don’t be ashamed to ask for help. That’s the first step.”

For more information on the scheme, visit https://jobs.marksandspencer.com/marks-start. Alternatively, if you’re aged from 16 to 30, you can reach out directly to The Prince’s Trust on 0800 842842 or via live chat at www.princes-trust.org.uk