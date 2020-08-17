Co Armagh woman admits revenge porn

A Co Armagh woman has admitted an offence of revenge porn against a man.

At Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, a defence barrister acting on behalf of 22-year-old Eimhear Fox confirmed she was pleading guilty to disclosing a private sexual photograph or film of the man on July 1 last year.

Details disclosed during the hearing revealed that Fox distributed the image, understood to be a movie file, "without his consent and with the intention of causing him distress".

Following the guilty plea, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed that a further count accusing the defendant of the improper use of a telecommunication network to send a menacing message would not be proceeded with.

Eimhear Fox

Fox, from Limefield Rise in Craigavon, did not attend court in person or by videolink.

District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned passing sentence until September 9.