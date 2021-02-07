Co Armagh woman 'forced man to have sex'

This is the Co Armagh woman who has been accused of forcing a man into sex.

Tanya Lord, from Derrylodge Manor in Lurgan, is charged with causing a man to engage in a sexual act without his consent, contrary to section 8 of the Sex Offences (NI) Order 2008.

The 39-year-old did not appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court when the case was mentioned last week.

The defendant is alleged to have caused the man to "insert his penis into her vagina" in circumstances where he did not consent.

It is also claimed that Lord did not believe the alleged victim had consented.

A police officer told the court she believed she could connect the defendant to the charge.

With a full file on the case not due until March 3, a prosecuting lawyer requested an adjournment to March 10.

Defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram agreed to the application.

District Judge Austin Kennedy adjourned the case to that date for an update.