Co Down author recalls escape from behind Iron Curtain

AN author based in Northern Ireland has told the story of her lucky escape from behind the Iron Curtain.

Hungarian Csilla Toldy, who has lived in Co Down for 25 years, risked life and limb as a teenager to cross the Yugoslav border.

The author and her family moved to Northern Ireland because of the “good vibes, hope and positivity” of the Good Friday Agreement.

Csilla has incorporated part of her story into her new novel, Bed Table Door, which will be released in October.

“I left Hungary in August 1981, traveling through the Iron Curtain from Yugoslavia to Italy,” she said.

“We heard that there was a hole in the Iron Curtain and some people even said that the soldiers there showed you the way to the West.

“This was not true, of course, as I found out 20 years later from a Slovenian writer who was a border guard at the time of my escape. They were told to shoot, in fact.

“It was traumatic. The danger of being caught and sent back was very much in my mind throughout, but luck was on our side.”

When Csilla was growing up Hungary had a secret police that imprisoned non-conformists and the government ruled with an iron fist.

Her experiences form part of Bed Table Door, whose protagonists rebel against the system in Hungary but find their ideals of a free West crushed in an England ruled by Margaret Thatcher.

“Yet they also find freedom on a personal level, which is more than they could have had in socialist Hungary,” Csilla explained.

“I show this world through the outsider’s eyes.

“Of course, the Northern Ireland hunger strikes are also mentioned in the background, seen by an English woman.

“Except for these factual elements, much of the novel is fiction.

“Unlike my characters, I did not end up in the UK.

“I stayed in Paris and later settled in Germany for 15 years.”