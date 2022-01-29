Co Down father and son burglary in ‘last chance saloon’, warns judge

Dad and son burglars (from left) John (30) and James Hanrahan (49) from Co Down

A father and son burglary team have been warned by a judge they are drinking in the last chance saloon following their latest convictions.

Repeat offenders James Hanrahan (49) and son John (30), from Co Down are already in jail having had their prison licences revoked.

But they were spared another jail sentence by Judge Gordon Kerr QC judge after they confessed to stealing lead from Gilford Mill.

He ordered dad James to do 60 hours community service John to serve 50 hours and both men to complete two year probation orders after they have completed their current sentences.

James Hanrahan, from Banbridge, has 49 previous convictions while his Gildford based son has 12.

“Both men have reached a crossroads in their life, this is their last chance to make a change,” warned Judge Kerr on Tuesday..

“They must stay out of trouble and comply with these orders...they are to have absolutely no doubt this is expressly their last chance and if they do not comply they will go to prison for the appropriate part of the 12 month sentence,” declared the Newry Crown Court judge.

Sitting side by side in a videolink room in Maghaberry Prison, the father and son team of thieves confirmed they understood what was expected of them.

Due to their prison licences being revoked, the pilfering pair have another two months to serve of sentences handed to them by the same judge, in the same court, in 2019 for a “campaign of burglaries” across counties Armagh and Down.

The pair were said to have been part of a gang and were sentenced to five and four years respectively with half in jail and half on licence.

Last month James Hanrahan, from Brookfield Meadows, Banbridge and his son John, from High Street, Gilford each admitted burglary at Gilford Mill where there stole lead on March 17 last year.

Prosecuting counsel Fiona O’Kane said that just before 6pm on St. Patrick’s Day, police received a report of an ongoing burglary at the mill on Dunbarton Street, Gilford.

She said two males had entered the premises and were observed on CCTV removing lead from a store, adding that the storeroom padlock was missing and there was a hole in the perimeter fence.

Footage showed two males carrying what appeared to be amounts of metal across the yard of the premises and the pair were scooped at Hanrahan junior’s house.

James Hanrahan admitted to police he entered the premises with his son John and removed scrap metal with the intention of selling it for cash.

But John denied all involvement in interview and claimed to have been at his sister’s house all day.

Despite the footage and the lead being found at his home, he even claimed he had never been to Gilford Mill and denied he or his father was involved in the burglary.

.