Co Down gun attack victim 'identified masked attacker from eyes', court told

A MAN shot in an attempted murder was able to identify his attacker even though he was wearing a balaclava, a court has been told.

A detective constable told Ards Magistrates Court that North Lucas, who was shot in the leg and upper body on March 15, knew Stephen Dempsey from his eyes.

Dempsey (59), from the Monlough Road in Saintfield, is charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm - a shotgun - with intent to endanger life.

Giving evidence during a contested bail application, the detective constable said police were concerned there would be a "high likelihood of retaliation" if the defendant was released.

She told District Judge Mark Hamill that Lucas was shot outside his parents' home near Comber after he went to investigate rustling noises in some nearby hedges.

"He turned and approximately 20 feet away was a male with a gun pointed at his head," the policewoman explained.

Lucas ran at the attacker and was shot in the upper right leg, but he managed to get up and give chase through brambles and into a field, only to be shot twice more in the left and right side of his upper body.

In a recorded interview with police on November 20, months after the attack, Lucas named Dempsey as the gunman.

The detective constable told the hearing: "He knew it was Stephen Dempsey because he called out that name and the gunman turned around.

"North Lucas has said he has known the defendant for a number of years."

After noting that the victim's name was "vaguely familiar", District Judge Hamill asked for some background to the case.

The officer replied that Lucas was known to the police and was believed to owe Dempsey "a large sum of money".

Defence lawyer Stephen Toal said the identification evidence against his client was "very dubious" since Lucas was shot at night by a man wearing a balaclava and was in a "panicked" mindset at the time.

He also disputed the police's claim that Dempsey had refused to cooperate during interviews, telling the court the defendant had handed in a prepared statement explaining that, while the incident happened nine months ago, he believed he had been with his partner at her mother's house when Lucas was shot.

Mr Toal agreed the men knew each other well and said Dempsey had even "gone to prison to visit Mr Lucas".

He explained his client had approached a solicitor three weeks ago after hearing his name had been linked to the incident.

"We say that it's a suitable case for bail," the barrister argued, submitting that Dempsey could be released if kept well away from Lucas.

Judge Hamill said it was "highly unusual" for someone to take several months to name the person who had shot them.

"I'm alive to the difficulties the prosecution will face. I'm going to grant bail, but I want a strict structure," he added.

Dempsey was bailed but ordered to live at an address approved by the police, to observe a curfew and to avoid contacting either the victim or members of his family.

The case was adjourned to January 7.