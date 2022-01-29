Co Down man faces trial on child sex videos charges

A 45-year-old Co Down man is facing trial accused of having videos and photographs of children being sexually abused.

Alan Robert Kerr is also charged with having extreme pornography involving acts of bestiality.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court by videolink on Friday from the offices of Arthur J. Downey solicitors, Kerr confirmed that he was aware of the 12 charges against him.

Kerr, of Ballymacormick Road in Dromore, faces two allegations of distributing indecent videos of children and three of possessing indecent images and videos of children.

He is charged with one count of having prohibited images of children and six of having extreme pornography relating to both videos and still images, all alleged to have been committed on dates between March and September 2018.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court but during the brief preliminary hearing, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a Prima Facie case against Kerr, a submission conceded by defence counsel Justin Byrne.

Returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court and scheduling the arraignment for March 1, District Judge Bernie Kelly freed Kerr on his own bail of £500 with conditions that he resides at his home address and that he does not have or access any devices that can access the internet.