Co Down man 'tried to attack as many nurses as possible', court told

A man made a deliberate effort to attack as many nurses as possible at a major hospital, a court has heard.

Alan Campbell is accused of lashing out at five female staff on Thursday night and using disorderly behaviour at the Ulster Hospital.

Though no bail application was made on behalf of the 28-year-old at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, a prosecution lawyer told the court it was a “carefully conceived attempt to assault as many people as possible”.

He added that the file may be sent to the deputy director of the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland to decide which court should deal with the case given the serious nature.

Campbell, of Cooks Brae in Kircubbin, Co Down, – who is facing five charges of assault – was remanded in custody to appear again via videolink on June 6