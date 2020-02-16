Co Down parents 'grateful forever' to strangers whose selfless organ donation saved their little girl

Toddler whose illness almost claimed her life now thriving after heart transplant

The parents of an 18-month-old girl who is recovering well after a heart transplant have said they will never be able to thank the donor's family enough for giving their daughter the gift of life.

Little Evie Keown is back home in Castlewellan, Co Down, and making 'amazing' progress after the life-saving transplant was carried out at Freeman Hospital in Newcastle in November.

A donor heart became available at a critical time for Evie, who was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, as her own heart function was deteriorating and doctors had been considering using a Berlin Heart. This mechanical device supports patients with end-stage heart failure and can be risky for single ventricle patients like Evie.

Facing the prospect that their seriously-ill daughter could die, her parents Gareth and Kelly-Anne were 'exhilarated' when they received the phone-call on November 15 to say that a heart had become available.

Evie Keown with sisters Muireann and Maeve

Evie was flown to Newcastle with her parents by air ambulance and later that same night underwent surgery to receive her new heart. The transplant was a success and on December 23 she flew home to spend her first proper Christmas with her mum and dad and two sisters Muireann (7) and three-year-old Maeve.

Gareth Keown said he couldn't put into words how grateful he and his wife were to the family of the heart donor. And he said he wanted them to know what a huge difference they had made to all their lives, not just Evie's.

"The day of Evie's transplant I couldn't stop thinking about that family and how, in their own grief and knowing their child was going to pass away, they made the decision to offer someone else the gift of life," said Gareth.

"We are in awe of those parents and will never be able to thank them enough. They haven't just given Evie a new lease of life but our whole family. When Evie was sick it had a knock-on effect on her sisters as well, who were passed back and forth between relatives and often missed out. Now we can look forward to the future as a family.

"We have started to write a letter to the donor's family because we want them to know about Evie's story and what a difference they have made.

"We would love to meet them one day. To give someone the gift of life is the most amazing gift you could ever offer someone. By making the most difficult decision, they made such a difference to our family's lives.

Evie withum Kelly-Anne and dad Gareth Keown

"Everything has changed for us, everything. We will be so grateful to them forever and we want them to know that Evie's heart now pumps for two."

Gareth was in the Clark Clinic at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children with Evie when the life-changing call came through at 5am from the transplant coordinator in Newcastle.

Kelly-Anne, who was at home with their other two daughters, was alerted and immediately plans swung into action to transport Evie to Freeman Hospital.

By 8am they were en route from Aldegrove, after FaceTiming Muireann and Maeve to break the news that a heart had been found for their baby sister. Within minutes, news had spread and the Keowns started to receive messages from the local community, offering prayers and good wishes. A consultant from the Royal, Dr Jeremy Lyons, travelled with them to Newcastle to oversee Evie's transferral.

Once in Newcastle, the transplant team carried out checks to ensure the donor heart was the right match and at 11.45pm, some 18 hours after the initial call, Evie underwent surgery. The following morning, her parents were told the transplant had gone well and their daughter was in recovery.

Evie Keown with dad Gareth

With each day that passed, Evie made good progress and took to her new heart well. After a spell in intensive care, then the high dependency unit, she was discharged to Scott House, a self-sufficient apartment with her parents, to ensure her recovery was going to plan.

On December 23, Evie was allowed to go home to Castlewellan, just in time for Christmas. It was a day her parents had longed for but hadn't allowed themselves to imagine might come.

"It just seemed to us that all the stars had aligned. We had to keep pinching ourselves," recalls Gareth. "Christmas was magical. We'd had Evie home before for a few hours but then she had to go back into hospital. This was the first time the girls had woken up in the morning and she was still there."

Evie has surpassed all expectations and is doing well. She has colour in her cheeks, is starting to eat properly and is thriving with her sisters. The family is now looking forward to holidays, get-togethers, days out and a happy, healthy 2020.

Little Evie in hospital

"We are forever in debt to the donor's family but also, we want to thank the wonderful staff at Clark Clinic and the team at Freeman Hospital too," Gareth adds.

"We wouldn't be sitting here with Evie if it wasn't for all of them.

"We have so much to be grateful for and because of that, I would urge people to have that conversation with family about organ donation. It's a difficult conversation to have but it's an important one.

"We were never able to look beyond a day or a week at most. Now we can look to the future."