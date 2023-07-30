Co Down stonemason ‘posed as a cop and threatened to kill his neighbour’

Father of accused was killed by an IRA car bomb 38 years ago

A stonemason whose UDR father was killed by the IRA has been accused of posing as a cop and threatening to kill his neighbour with an imitation firearm.

Rodney Gordon Hanna (56) appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing a string of charges over the incident but says he will fight to clear his name and insists it was a mix-up over a tattoo.

Speaking at his home in the village of Magheralin, Co Down, he claimed an inking of a gun on his left hip was mistaken for the real thing.

Appearing in court last week, on the day after his 56th birthday, Hanna spoke only to confirm he understood the allegations against him and was bailed until next month.

The five charges he faces are impersonating a police officer, possession of an imitation firearm with intent, unlawful possession of said firearm in public, threats to kill and harassment.

He told Sunday Life: “I will be contesting the matters. I am hoping that these and other charges will be dropped.

“I had been getting empty wine bottles thrown into my garden and I approached who I believe is responsible after it had happened several times.

“They insisted it wasn’t them and I told them I would take it to my friends in the police and have it fingerprinted.

“They say that’s me impersonating a police officer.”

Showing our man a detailed tattoo of a pistol on his hip, Hanna continued: “They said I was carrying a weapon, but I wasn’t. I have a tattoo of a gun here.

“They saw it and asked if I was carrying a weapon and I said, ‘No it’s tattoo’ and that was it.

“Next thing I got a knock at the door.

“I do have guns in the house but they’re my son’s Airsoft ones.

“Anyway the police have taken them away to examine them and we’ll go from there.”

Hanna, of Florenceville in Magheralin, is likely to face a trial at the Crown Court unless the matter is withdrawn.

His father, Captain Gordon Hanna, was a UDR soldier and an Orangeman. A member of Aughnahoory Heroes Loyal Orange Lodge 343B, he was killed by an IRA bomb under his car in 1985 near his home in Kilkeel, Co Down.

Reports at the time said it was the IRA’s first successful killing of a member of the security forces in the village after a number of earlier failed attempts.