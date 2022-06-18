Co Down teen in dock to face road rage charges

David Patton (18), from Co Down, is accused of causing grievous bodily injury to a man by driving dangerously in the car park of Exploris in Portaferry on May 25, last year.

Patton, from the New Road in Ards, is also accused of causing actual bodily harm to the same complainant on the same date.

Although none of the facts were opened at Newtownards Magistrates Court last Tuesday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Patton, which was conceded by defence counsel Conor Holmes.

The court clerk told Patton that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined the opportunity.

Freeing Patton on £400 bail on the condition that he does not contact any of the prosecution witnesses, District Judge Mark Hamill returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but did not set any date for the arraignment.